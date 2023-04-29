Move aside, Mannings, the Sewells are the new first family of the NFL. After the Chicago Bears picked Noah Sewell with the 14th pick of the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Sewells earned the historic distinction as the first family to have four siblings play professional football at the same time. The youngest of four brothers, Noah joins Penei (Lions offensive tackle) and Nephi (Saints linebacker) in the NFL while Gabriel plays for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL. To wit, the Sewells have two uncles, Isaac Sapoga and Richard Brown, who both also had long NFL careers.

While Noah Sewell isn’t quite the mega-prospect that Penei was in 2021 when the Lions picked him in the first round of the NFL Draft, he put together a decorated career in his own right during his three years at Oregon. A three year starter and the heart and soul of the Ducks’ defense, Sewell was one of the top linebackers in the Pac 12. In 2020, he was named the Pac 12 Defensive Rookie of the Year and followed that up with a All Pac 12 first team bid in 2021 and a All Pac 12 second team appearance in 2022. Across his three years at Oregon, he racked up 218 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

“He’s a good blitzer,” Bears scout Reese Hicks told NBC Sports Chicago about the team’s decision to draft Noah Sewell. “Really had a good arsenal of moves. Something that I think may not be as common among linebackers; usually, you see that around edge players more than interior linebackers, but he’s got a good arsenal, rushes hard to the ball, good close. So, that adds an element I think we can utilize.”