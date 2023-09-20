The Chicago Bears have opened the season 0-2, both of their losses coming by double-digits to NFC foes who aren't expected to compete at the top of the conference in 2023. Justin Fields has regressed as a thrower and decision-maker, the defense is carved up through the air and head coach Matt Eberflus is already facing an ultimatum from the front office.

At least Pat McAfee feels sorry for you, right Bears nation?

The sports world's fastest-rising media superstar ripped into Chicago during his show on Monday, criticizing the Bears' disastrous start to the season so harshly he had to preface his diatribe by professing love and adoration for the Windy City.

“I don’t want to say it because I love the city of Chicago, blue-collar city…But the Chicago Bears, they stink. I mean they’re so bad at football,” McAfee said. “The only good part of the Chicago Bears last year was when Justin Fields would run for his life and he’d be running all over the field….Now they won’t run him. The guy never runs, stinks at throwing, the defense had Baker Mayfield chop them up yesterday. I mean it’s hard times up there in Chicago for yet another year.”

Coming off a 3-14 campaign, there was some much-needed optimism about the Bears coming into 2023 that largely stemmed from Fields' impressive, eye-opening finish to last season. But the third-year signal-caller has appeared in over his head as a passer at times during Chicago's back-to-back losses, throwing for two touchdowns against three interceptions while taking 10 sacks. Fields has barely been afforded the opportunity to compensate with his legs, either, notching just 13 total carries so far, some coming on scrambles.

The Bears' defense hasn't fared much better. Chicago is surrendering a whopping 9.1 yards per passing attempt, second-worst in the league, and is the only team in football with just one sack, no interceptions and no fumble recoveries through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Cue the McAfee sympathy for Bears fans who were convinced their team was finally turning a corner.

“I don’t know if you’re going to hold yourselves to one win this year. The Bears might have actually gotten worse,” he said. “…Bears fans, we hurt with you…you guys don’t seem to be getting any better.”

It almost definitely won't get better in the win column for Chicago on Sunday. The Bears travel to face Patrick Mahomes and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.