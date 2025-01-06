As the Chicago Bears shift from the regular season to the offseason, their new focus is on acquiring the perfect head coach for quarterback Caleb Williams. After firing Matt Eberflus mid-season, the Bears have had extra time to think about what they want from their next head coach. And with the Bears' list of head coach interviews, the catalog grew after adding an AFC North offensive mastermind on Monday, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“The #Bears put in a request to interview #Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head coaching job, per source,” Pelissero wrote.

Before their most recent addition, the list of coaches the Bears have reached out to for interviews is as follows:

Anthony Weaver: DC, Miami Dolphins

Mike Kafka: OC, New York Giants

Drew Petzing: OC, Arizona Cardinals

Thomas Brown: interim HC, Chicago Bears

Arthur Smith: OC, Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Flores: DC, Minnesota Vikings

Mike McCarthy: HC, Dallas Cowboys

Ben Johnson: OC, Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn: DC, Detroit Lions

Mike Vrabel: coaching and personnel consultant, Cleveland Browns

Now, the Bears have added Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to their interview list.

As a Wheaton, IL, native, Monken's resume is impressive for a team looking to add an offensive-minded coach this offseason.

After making his NFL coaching debut in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive coordinator and receivers coach, Monken hasn't ever run the show as a head coach.

Monken would spend three seasons with the Buccs, joining the Browns as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

Following a one-year stint with the Browns, he'd return to college football, joining Georgia as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020 to 2022.

In his current spot with the Ravens, Monken has made a name for himself as one of the most intriguing options for a team looking to bring in an offensive mind to run their franchise.

Since taking over as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, the Ravens have ranked within the top 10 offenses in the league, both in terms of passing and rushing.

And with the Bears' quarterback as the main focal point for their upcoming head coach, Monken could fit the bill as an intriguing option.

That's if the Bears can't bring in Ben Johnson, the prized jewel of this coaching cycle.