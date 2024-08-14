Rookie wideout Rome Odunze will be critical to a revamped Chicago Bears offense this season. Odunze, who played his college ball at the University of Washington, went viral on Tuesday after giving Kobe Bryant advice to a pair of high schoolers at Bears practice during the latest HBO's Hard Knocks episode.

“[NBA legend] Kobe [Bryant] said he never took a shot in a game that he didn't take a thousand times in practice,” Odunze said. “It's the same way in football. You should never catch a ball in a game that you ain't caught a thousand times in practice.”

Chicago's rookie wide receiver underscored that his work builds readiness and confidence in his game, stressing to the high schoolers that every moment matters.

“It's just the preparation, you know what I mean?” he continued. “When you're doing those things, when you're doing that hard preparation, keep telling yourself like, ‘Hey, man, I'm out here working!' The guy across me when it comes game time, he didn't do that work I was putting in. All those things build confidence.” Odunze was the Bears' ninth overall pick in April after a standout college career for the Huskies. He reeled in 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Washington en route to an appearance in the National Championship. However, although he's only 22, Odunze's vocal wisdom is far beyond his years. Although this was only his first training camp, Odunze already sounds like an established veteran. What's next for Rome Odunze and da Bears on Hard Knocks?

As long as HBO has the third episode of Hard Knocks out on time, it should be another great episode. In general, Chicago fans and football fans are excited about this iteration of Bears' football, with Odunze and rookie phenom quarterback Caleb Williams leading the charge.

Of course, the big question for Chicago is who could be cut first during preseason. Backup quarterback Austin Reed, running back Ian Wheeler, and a surprising choice in kick returner and wideout Velus Jones Jr. all seem like they're on the bubble and could be on their way out.

The ongoing evolution of Williams's relationship with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is worth monitoring. Williams is again featured in Episode 2 but through a collage of smaller interactions than the first episode, which heavily focused on his relationship with Eberflus. The partnership between Williams and Eberflus will be important for Chicago this season. So, if they're getting along when the cameras are rolling and the microphones are hot, it could lead to on-field success this season.