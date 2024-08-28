The Chicago Bears have rebuilt their entire offense for Caleb Williams' long awaited arrival. One of the many weapons the Bears added was rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Selected No. 9 in the 2024 NFL Draft, Odunze is coming to Chicago with plenty of expectations. Some even believe Odunze will be hailed as the Bears wide receiver GOAT when it's all said and done. One of those pundits is Kay Adams. After Adams told Odunze her strong proclamation, the newest Bears threat didn't shy away from the lofty expectations, via Up & Adams Show.

“I appreciate that, that's big goals to strive for. That's definitely on my list,” Odunze said. “It's going to take some time, hard work and dedication. That sounds good. When it's all said and done if that's where I'm at I'll be happy with that career. That's high hopes, but we'll get it done.”

Adams pointed out how running back Walter Payton is fourth in all time receiving yards in Bears history, showing what she thinks could be a swift path to the top. If he wants the throne, Odunze need to beat out Johnny Morris' 5,059 passing yards. Harlon Hill is second with 4,616 while Alshon Jeffery rounds out the top three with 4,549.

Ken Kavanaugh holds the record for touchdown receptions with 50. Hill is just behind him with 40 while Dick Gordon had 35. But Kavanugh last played in 1940. Hill stopped playing in 1954 and Morris joined him in retirement four years later. In terms of pure wide receivers, the most recent to rack Chicago's receiving yardage record books was Allen Robinson with 3,561 from 2018-2021.

Rome Odunze is confident that when it's all said and done, his name will be on that list as well. If you ask Kay Adams, she'll say it'll be right at the top.

Rome Odunze's path to Bears greatness

Alongside adding Odunze, the Bears landed Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. With DJ Moore and Cole Kmet joining them, there will be plenty of mouths to feed in Chicago. But there's a reason the Bears drafted Odunze as high as they did.

Over his four years with Washington football, Odunze caught 214 passes for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns. He broke onto the scene as a senior, setting new career-highs in receptions (92), yardage (1640) and touchdowns (13). Odunze earned Consensus All-American and First-team All-Pac 12 honors for his efforts.

Moore led the way in the pass game for the Bears in 2023, catching 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdown. While some of the problem was quarterback based, no other wide receiver had more than 31 receptions, 414 yards and a touchdown. The player who recorded those stats, Darnell Mooney, is no longer with the team.

The Bears are expecting an offensive explosion from their pass game in 2024. Rome Odunze will be at the center of it and one of Williams' favorite targets. If the duo finds continued success, Odunze's name will be in the record books sooner rather than later.