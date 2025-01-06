The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. The team sealed the victory with a field goal as time expired, snapping a 10-game losing streak and winning in Green Bay for the first time since 2015. The Bears hope the good vibes carry over to next season, as the team immediately began the process of hiring a new coach.

While Chicago is casting a wide net, reaching out to a number of coaching candidates, the team made an unexpected request, asking the Dallas Cowboys for permission to interview Mike McCarthy, per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. Now the Cowboys must decide if they’ll allow McCarthy to meet with the Bears. Jerry Jones could shut the request down if he intends to extend the veteran coach in Dallas.

Jones hasn’t been in a hurry to make coaching decisions as he continues to mull McCarthy’s future. However, the Cowboys have an exclusive negotiating window, during which a deal could get done.

Will Mike McCarthy be strolling the Bears’ sideline in 2025?

While the regular season ended on January 5, McCarthy’s contract doesn’t expire until January 14. During that time Dallas can engage in discussions with the head coach but other teams need to ask permission to speak with McCarthy, which the Cowboys can block.

Despite a disappointing season in Dallas, teams are showing an interest in McCarthy. And the former Packers coach could have his sights set on the Bears. After spending 13 seasons in Green Bay, McCarthy is quite familiar with the NFC North. He boasts a 19-7 career record against the Bears and won the Super Bowl with the Packers following the 2010 season.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Chicago named Thomas Brown the interim head coach to finish out the season. Brown got his first win in Week 18.

The Bears are considered an attractive opening during this coaching cycle and the team is doing its due diligence in meeting with a number of top candidates. In addition to McCarthy, the Bears requested interviews with Lions’ coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The team will also meet with Brown and Brian Flores is considered a real possibility for Chicago's next head coach.