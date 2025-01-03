It's been reported that the Chicago Bears head coaching job in 2025 is one of the most coveted jobs in the NFL. With quarterback Caleb Williams, loads of cap space, and leaders in key positions, any coach who's looking to become a head coach in 2025 likely has the Bears as a potential landing spot. With many pairing the Detroit Lions' Ben Johnson to the Bears, NFL insider Albert Breer had another name in mind in his Jan. 2 Mailbag, mentioning Brian Flores as a possibility.

“From Ghost (@RushBaby1980): Is Brian Flores a real possibility for the Bears?

“Ghost, yes, he is,” Breer wrote. “He’s a Boston College teammate of GM Ryan Poles. He’s in Minnesota, where Kevin Warren worked for a decade and a half—and reviews have come back from the Minnesota Vikings to Warren raving about the job Flores has done. He’ll have to answer, of course, for what went wrong with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, given that he’d have a young quarterback to raise in Chicago. But, yes, I’d expect the Bears to take a long look at Flores.”

Now, for most Bears fans, any name other than Johnson is a failed head coaching search. Johnson has been the one most tied to the Bears' opening. With his incredible offensive mind paired with Williams, the two could rival Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes as the scariest quarterback-coach duo.

That's a major if, though.

And considering Breer's report, Johnson might never get the chance to prove that with the Bears.

Vikings DC Brian Flores has strong connections to Bears' management

Looking through the last string of Bears head coaches, Flores would fit a similar mold that hasn't resulted in success for Chicago.

Though many believe the Bears should aim for an offensive-minded head coach, like Johnson, hiring Flores would be reverting back to a defensive mind.

Now, there's evidence showing that both types of coaches can work in the NFL.

However, with Williams' development as a key factor in who the Bears hire as their next head coach, hiring a defensive mind wouldn't be the best decision for their No. 1 overall quarterback.

Looking through his three seasons as a head coach, Flores' history with developing young quarterbacks isn't ideal. After his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, many weren't impressed with how he dealt with Tua Tagovailoa.

Once he got fired from the Dolphins in 2021, Flores filed a lawsuit under the notion that he was being racially discriminated against, claiming that's why he got fired.

However, the big picture became clearer once the Dolphins' quarterback commented on his time under Flores.

“You have a terrible person telling you things that you don’t want to hear or probably shouldn’t be hearing, you’re going to start believing that about yourself,” Tagovailoa said on The Dan LeBatard Show. “If you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this right, how would it make you feel listening to one or the other? You see what I’m saying?”

Now, while some might disagree on Tagovailoa's capabilities, it could cause concern if the Bears hired him and the same thing happened with their young quarterback.

Although there's credence behind Breer's report, the Bears should be all-in on Johnson if they can make it happen.