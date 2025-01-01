The Dallas Cowboys will finish a disappointing season with a losing record after Week 17’s blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the embarrassing defeat, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy remains confident in the team’s direction. Still, with the Cowboys’ coaches’ contracts expiring at the end of the season, owner Jerry Jones has some big decisions to make.

However, Jones isn’t feeling pressure to determine how to handle the coaching staff. “I’m not under any unusual time frame. At all,” Jones said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

McCarthy had led the Cowboys to three-straight 12-win seasons entering 2024. But the team has gone just 1-3 under the veteran coach in the playoffs. While Jones has repeatedly stated he would not fire McCarthy during the 2024 season, no decision on his future with the team has been announced.

An excellent showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 seemed to have saved McCarthy’s career in Dallas as Jerry Jones praised the coach’s performance. However, that impressive win was followed by a demoralizing loss to the Eagles in Week 17 that dropped the Cowboys to 7-9.

Jerry Jones is not in a rush to decide on Cowboys' coaches

Despite the down season, McCarthy is an accomplished NFL head coach and Dallas Executive Vice President Stephen Jones acknowledged that other teams would be interested in hiring him if the Cowboys decide to move on.

In addition to McCarthy, the Joneses must decide if they want to bring defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer back. Zimmer signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys prior to the 2024 season. His contract expires after Week 18, along with the contracts of most of the coaching staff.

Dallas also faces a decision on All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. While Stephen Jones has said it will be a quiet offseason for the team, Parsons is looking for a long term contract extension that will keep him with the Cowboys. Fortunately for Dallas, Parsons is open to taking a pay cut so the team can surround him with quality players. The three-time Pro Bowler has also backed McCarthy returning in 2025.

For his part, McCarthy chose not to address his future with the team, opting to keep his focus on the season finale. The Cowboys take on the playoff-bound Washington Commanders in Week 18 in what could be McCarthy’s last game at the helm in Dallas.