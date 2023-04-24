Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After signing Geno Smith to an extension this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks seemed set at quarterback for at least the foreseeable future. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft coming up, ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks the Seahawks are more focused on QB than originally thought.

Seattle holds the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft after their Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. With such a high selection, the Seahawks are in a premier position to take one of the best quarterbacks in the class. McShay doesn’t think Pete Carroll and company will let that opportunity pass.

“I have a strong sense Seattle won’t leave Round 1 without a quarterback,” McShay wrote. “The more I talk to execs, scouts, coaches and agents, the more I think the Seahawks could be targeting (CJ) Stroud or even Florida’s Anthony Richardson at the spot, depending on who is there.”

Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year this past season after putting together the best campaign of his career. As he led Seattle to the postseason, Smith threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns – both career-highs. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after leading the league with a 69.8 percent completion percentage.

The Seahawks signed him to three-year, $75 million extension, locking him in as their starter.

However, Smith is 32-years-old. He was a career backup before his outburst in 2022. Seattle is hoping Smith continues his strong play into the upcoming season. But consistency hadn’t been a strength up until last year.

Holding the fifth overall pick, Seattle is in range for a player like Richardson or maybe even Stroud. Even with Smith under center, Todd McShay thinks the Seahawks could still go QB in the NFL Draft.