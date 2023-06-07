When the Washington Commanders made the decision to not pick up the fifth-year option of defensive end Chase Young, many NFL fans started to imagine a world where the former No.2 overall pick is suiting up for a different team, including the Chicago Bears.

However, Bears fans who would love for the team to trade for Chase Young got a dose of reality from NFL scout Greg Gabriel, who laid out some key points that explain why the Commanders will not be engaging in any trade discussions involving the former Ohio State Buckeyes star — at least for now.

For one, the Commanders still want to know how good can Young still be after he only played three games in the 2022 NFL season, and until Washington gets an idea about that, there shouldn't be any trade discussion, said Gabriel.

Bears fans feel that Young is on the trade market because Washington did not pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. That is not true. Washington already has a sizeable investment in Young, and before they make a decision of paying him into the future, they want/need to know what he is now. Until they find that out, there will be no trades. Secondly, what would any team in their right mind want to trade for a big question mark? It just isn't going to happen!

Young was among the league's rising stars when he won the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but his career got derailed by an ACL injury and a patellar tendon tear he suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL campaign.

If the Bears want to shore up their defensive end position, they will have to look somewhere else.