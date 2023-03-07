The New York Giants have now officially committed to Daniel Jones as their cornerstone quarterback of the future after agreeing to a four-year extension with the 25-year-old. This came out to the tune of a whopping $160 million — and NFL Twitter is going bananas over it.

Unsurprisingly, the initial reaction on Twitter was absolute shock. A lot of fans were taken by surprise by just how much money the Giants decided to give Jones, and they weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known about it:

HOLY FUCKING SHIT 160M DANNY DIMESSSSSS — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) March 7, 2023

Daniel Jones on $40M/year got us like pic.twitter.com/NMUjmOvRpn — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 7, 2023

4 MORE YEARS OF MID 🤣🤣 — 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓼 (@YaboyArks) March 7, 2023

Welcome to Kirk Cousins 2.0 in the aspect of being hated for your contract. Also, not nearly the player of Kirk Cousins — Cole Linscheid (@LinscheidCole) March 7, 2023

15 touchdowns isn’t worth 160M — choc (@choc) March 7, 2023

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA LMFOAOO THANK YOU — Vince🍇 (@Vince1o7) March 7, 2023

There’s a whole lot more where that came from, but you get the gist. Obviously, more than a few fans out there don’t exactly agree that Daniel Jones is worth $160 million.

To be fair, Jones is coming off the best year of his career last season. The arrival of head coach Brian Daboll in New York worked wonders for Jones, and it is now abundantly clear that the Giants want to see more of this in the coming years. So much so, that they have now committed a huge chunk of their salary cap to the former No. 6 overall pick.

Whichever side of the fence you might be sitting on here, what cannot be denied is that this is a major decision on the part of the Giants. This contract will have major implications not only for the upcoming season but for the foreseeable future as well. Only time will tell if this was the right decision for New York. At this point, however, you know how NFL Twitter feels about it.