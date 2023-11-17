The Bears get Justin Fields back from injury this weekend, giving the team an opportunity to resume their explosive offensive ways.

The Chicago Bears enter Week 11 against their inter-divisional rivals the Detroit Lions with a record of 3-7 on the year. They've given up a whopping 255 points on the season, the worst mark in the NFC North division.

The Bears are likely to get QB Justin Fields back from injury, good news considering he is likely the one player who gives them a chance of upsetting the 7-2 Lions on the road this weekend.

Heading into the game, the Bears decided to cut running back Khalil Herbert. Fields' thumb injury is not 100 percent according to recent reports on his injury situation.

The Bears are eight-point underdogs heading into Ford Field on Sunday to take on Dan Campbell's Lions. With that in mind, here are some choice predictions heading into the game.

Justin Fields Runs for 65 Yards

With his thumb injury against a hot-and-cold Lions defense, expect Fields to rely on his legs more than usual. He will need to protect his thumb along the way, but the opportunity is there for a big day on the ground including a TD or two.

Cole Kmet Catches Eight Passes or More

Kmet has had success against the Lions in the recent past. The Lions' current defense is a different animal altogether, but Kmet is emerging as one of the best tight ends in the National Football League and has what it takes to put up numbers with either Fields or Bagent under center.

Expect at least 70 yards through the air for Kmet, one of the top fantasy football plays for tight ends this week. The big question mark is whether or not those catches will take place on the Lions' half of the field, or the Bears', because this game has the makings of a potential blowout if Fields and company can't keep the Lions' Jared Goff and his weapons off the field.

The Bears Play the Lions Tough for Three Quarters

The Lions are coming off of a dogfight on the road against the Chargers this past Sunday that came down to the final seconds.

Against the Bears, expect Campbell's team to take things slow at first, feeling their opponents out like a championship boxer waiting for an opportunity to land the knockout punch.

This could play in favor of Coach Matt Eberflus, Fields and the Bears. Goff and the Lions' offense hasn't made many mistakes all year but they could against a Bears team they may find themselves overlooking on Sunday at Ford Field.

Expect a tight game heading into the third quarter or at the very least, halftime before the Lions pull away and bring home the victory.

David Montgomery Dominates His Former Team

Former Bears star David Montgomery is now playing for the Lions behind arguably the best offensive line in the National Football League.

Montgomery is healthy and looking more explosive than at any point in his NFL career. With Jahmyr Gibbs reeling off big play after big play in a backup role, Montgomery has the luxury of taking things slow and playing to his strengths.

A relaxed and healthy Montgomery is a big problem for what should be an overmatched Bears defense at times on Sunday.

Expect Montgomery to punish his former team to the tune of 125 yards or more en route to over 200 yards rushing for the Lions.