The Chicago Bears are getting their starting quarterback on the field this week although he is admittedly not 100 percent healthy yet. Justin Fields missed four games with a thumb injury and is poised to return this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Bears should be in no hurry to rush Fields back so they better be certain he is ok to play. There is still a very real chance that Fields is Chicago's quarterback of the future so risking him further injury is not something the Bears want to be a part of.

Fields admitting that he's not fully healthy is a bit of a surprise considering they're playing a divisional opponent on Sunday. Though the Lions were probably keeping tabs on it anyway, Fields saying he's still in some discomfort/pain will alert Detroit and give them the incentive to try and make the Bears quarterback uncomfortable throughout the game.

Although the Bears are 3-7 and on their way to a fifth straight season without a winning record, they are in a decent spot when it comes to the future of the franchise. Justin Fields could be their franchise quarterback and if they decide to move on from him they will probably have two of the first five picks in next year's draft. There's a strong possibility one of them is the No. 1 pick.

Those are usually reserved for quarterbacks and if he decides to forego his senior year and go pro, USC gunslinger Caleb Williams is projected to be the first player selected in the 2024 draft. Would the Bears be ready to move on from Fields and if not, bold enough to pass on a QB with the first pick?

After last season it was almost a guarantee that Fields would get a couple more seasons as a starter with the Bears. This year has not gone very well and missing a chunk of time due to injury didn’t help. Fields did look very good in his last two full starts before getting injured. He had a 131.3 passer rating with eight touchdowns and one interception in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Bears have seven games left, which means Fields has plenty of time to prove that he can be the long-term starter. Playing through pain will adore him to the Chicago faithful, unless of course it leads to more losing and bad performances from him.

The Bears have been bad for a while and their fans are tired of seeing a losing product. With Justin Fields they at least have something exciting to watch even if the losing continues.

Chicago will get its first look at Justin Fields back under center for the Bears this Sunday in Detroit against the Lions.