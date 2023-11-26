We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bears-Vikings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It's an NFC North showdown as the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bears-Vikings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bears lost 31-26 to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Somehow, the Bears lost this game despite leading 26-14 with 3:07 left. But the Lions scored a touchdown, and the Bears could not run out the clock, which forced them to punt. Eventually, the Lions scored the game-winning touchdown for the win. Justin Fields went 16 for 23 with 169 yards passing with a touchdown while rushing 18 times for 104 yards. Meanwhile, Khalil Herbert rushed 16 times for 35 yards. D.J. Moore caught 7 of 9 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Also, Cole Kmet caught three passes for 20 yards. The Bears went 5 for 13 on third down and 2 for 2 on fourth-down conversions. Additionally, the Bears won the time of possession 40:24-19:36.

The Vikings lost 21-20 to the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Initially, they controlled the game and led 20-15 with 3:20 left. But they allowed a touchdown with 1:09 left in the game and could not get into scoring position for the game-winning field goal. Significantly, Joshua Dobbs went 20 for 32 with 221 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing eight times for 21 yards and a score. Alexander Mattison rushed 18 times for 81 yards and had one fumble. Also, T.J. Hockenson had four receptions for 55 yards. Josh Oliver had four catches for 47 yards and a score. Significantly, the Vikings went 6 for 15 on third down and 3 for 4 on fourth down. The Vikings also had three turnovers and committed six penalties. Also, they won the time of possession 34:58-25:02.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 66-57-2. Additionally, they have won five in a row against the Bears, including a 6-1 stretch. The Vikings defeated the Bears 19-13 at Soldier Field earlier this season. Also, they are 3-2 in their recent five home games against the Bears. But this will be a different quarterback the Bears are facing. Unfortunately, it was also the game where Fields suffered an injury. Fields has never defeated the Vikings.

Here are the Bears-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Vikings Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-112)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-108)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings Week 12

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears need a jolt in their offense. Therefore, they hope Fields can give it to them. Fields has passed for 1,370 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing 65 times for 341 yards and one score. Ultimately, D'Onta Foreman has sat out the last few games and is questionable for this Monday. Foreman has rushed 92 times for 381 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Herbert has rushed 67 times for 307 yards but has yet to score a touchdown. Moore has caught 59 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns, while Kmet has 49 receptions for 439 yards and five scores.

The defense is mediocre. Regardless, there are still some players that can spearhead a win. Yannick Ngakoue has great tenacity, as he has had 12 solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Tremaine Edmunds has been solid, with 40 solo tackles and two interceptions. Jaylon Johnson has 21 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if the offense can stay on the field for long stretches of time. Then, the defense must stop Dobbs.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings will likely be without Justin Jefferson again, as he remains questionable due to a hamstring injury. Therefore, Dobbs may have to rely on Hockenson again. Hockenson has 75 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns. Thus, he will be the best option for Dobbs, who has 647 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception through four games. Mattison still has yet to find the endzone, as he has rushed 148 times for 542 yards. Meanwhile, Jordan Addison has been a solid secondary receiver, with 48 catches for 647 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has some players that can wreck games. First, there is Danielle Hunter, who has 36 solo tackles and a team-leading 12 sacks. Hunter plays flawlessly next to D.J. Wonnum, who has 20 solo tackles and six sacks. Then, there is Byron Murphy Jr., who has 30 solo tackles and three interceptions. Camryn Bynum has also done well, with 62 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Vikings will cover the spread if Dobbs continues to play at a near-elite level. Then, the defense must contain Fields.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The Vikings have dominated this series recently. Therefore, expect more of the same as the Vikings win by a touchdown.

Final Bears-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-108)