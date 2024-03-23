Fans have eagerly awaited the Beetlejuice 2 trailer, anticipating Michael Keaton's reprisal and Jenna Ortega's addition to the cast. For those who may have missed them, here are five things to keep an eye on when revisiting the trailer.
#1 Beetlejuice 1 references
Now, if you're an OG fan of Beetlejuice, the trailer must be a great rewind for you.
In the Beetlejuice 2 trailer, there are lots of little hints and nods to the first Beetlejuice movie. First, they show places like Miss Shannon's School for Girls and the famous covered bridge, bringing back memories from the original film. Plus, they give a fresh twist to the “Day-O” song that fans know and love. These hidden references make fans feel like they're right back in the world of the first movie.
At the same time, this shows that the new sequel is connected to it in a smooth way. It's like a fun trip down memory lane while also getting us ready for more Beetlejuice adventures.
#2 Michael Keaton's character
In the trailer for Beetlejuice 2, the return of Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice stands out as one of the most thrilling moments. After more than thirty years since his iconic performance in the original film, Keaton's comeback is a big deal, especially for fans who have fond memories of the mischievous character. However, it's not just nostalgia to look out for. His now-portrayal of the bioexorcist is central to the plot.
In Beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice is still mischievous and tricky, using his ghostly powers to help or mess things up for the living people. As the story goes on, Beetlejuice might have to deal with new problems. Or get called by the living folks again for help or to cause trouble. His role in the sequel might change a bit based on what happens. But he'll still be his sneaky self, according to the Beetlejuice 2 trailer.
#3 Jenna Ortega as Astrid
There's a buzz to Jenna Ortega's role in Beetlejuice 2, but the trailer teases it up. Her role as Astrid is important to the plot of the sequel. The trailer gives us a hint that Astrid might have something to do with bringing Beetlejuice back from the afterlife, but it's not clear how or why.
Even though Astrid doesn't say much in the trailer, her role seems to be pretty interesting. Like her Wednesday Addams role, Ortega once again leaves us wondering what her deal is in this sequel and what her connection to Beetlejuice might be.
#4 What happened to Charles Deetz?
Beetlejuice 2 trailer shows it's not all fun and games. There's a part that suggests something sad happened in the family, like death.
People think it might be Jeffrey Jones' character, Charles Deetz, who passed away. Even though the trailer doesn't say it outright, there's a quick scene showing Burn Gorman at a funeral, which hints that something serious is going on. This mystery about Charles' fate makes us wonder how it will affect the Deetz family and the spooky stuff happening in the movie.
#5 The headstone
In the trailer, there's a quick moment where we see a headstone with Charles Deetz's name on it. This strongly suggests that he's no longer around in the world of the living. What's interesting is that the design of the headstone looks like something you'd see in the spooky Haunted Mansion, hinting at a link to the supernatural world of Beetlejuice.
This detail not only gives us a clue about Charles' part in the sequel but also makes us wonder if there are connections to other ghostly characters or places in the movie. Plus, where the characters of Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega might come in handy.
But don't worry; all will be revealed on September 5.