Beetlejuice 2 is making Michael Keaton all excited for the film's release.
In an interview, Keaton has offered a sneak peek into the highly anticipated sequel. The actor, who will reprise his role as the mischievous bio-exorcist, recently disclosed his thoughts on the upcoming movie during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.
After watching a cut of Beetlejuice 2, Michael Keaton expressed his delight on the outcome. Describing it as “great” and “beautiful.” He praised the visual aesthetics of the sequel. Noting its “captivating” and emotionally resonant moments. Surprised by the depth of emotion portrayed in the movie, Keaton admitted, “I wasn't ready for that.”
The original Beetlejuice directed by Tim Burton, became an instant classic with its comedy, fantasy, and horror elements. It premiered in 1988.
While Beetlejuice 2, starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, returns in theaters on September 6, 2024.
Reflecting on his return to the beloved character, Keaton acknowledged his initial apprehension. But emphasized the joy he experienced during filming. He compared the experience to working on “The Other Guys” with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Recommending the incomparable and artistic nature of “Beetlejuice.”
Despite initial doubts surrounding the Beetlejuice sequel, Michael Keaton revealed that discussions with Burton over the years reignited his interest in revisiting the beloved franchise. Now, having witnessed the finished product, Keaton exudes confidence in the film's success, declaring, “This thing is great.”
For now, fans eagerly anticipate the return of Beetlejuice sequel. All poised to once again set themselves back in 1988 with a hint of modern whimsical and delightfully eerie world, Brought to life by Michael Keaton and other casts.