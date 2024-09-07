There are several references to the OG movie in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but one cameo sticks out.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

While Burton has collaborated with several high-profile actors, Danny DeVito is one of his best collaborators. He makes a brief appearance in the sequel as a janitor in the Afterlife.

He points a newly-deceased person down the iconic hallway. Later, he is killed by Delores (Monica Bellucci). The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cameo is not a big part, but having DeVito reunite with Burton is a nice touch.

Danny DeVito and Tim Burton movies

Dating back to Batman Returns in 1992, Danny DeVito and Tim Burton have made several movies together. Ironically, Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton also stars in the Beetlejuice movies.

In Batman Returns, DeVito played the Penguin. Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Christopher Walken also starred in the iconic DC sequel.

A few years later, DeVito reunited with Burton for Mars Attacks. Jack Nicholson (who starred in Burton's Batman), Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, and Natalie Portman also star in it.

In 2003, DeVito once again collaborated with Burton. This time, they made Big Fish together. It is led by Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, and Billy Crudup.

Their next collaboration would not come for over a decade. DeVito starred in Burton's Dumbo live-action remake for Disney. Colin Farrell, Keaton, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin also starred in the remake.

DeVito is best known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He has starred in the sitcom since 2005. DeVito also starred in Taxi from 1978-83.

He has also starred in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, Matilda, L.A. Confidential, Hercules, The Lorax, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

What is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice about?

The sequel picks up over three decades after the events of the first movie. Charles Deetz passed away at the beginning of the movie, leaving the rest of the Deetz family in shambles.

Lydia (Winona Ryder) has sold out and become a talk show host. She hosts a show called Ghost House. Her stepmother, Delia (Catherine O'Hara), is still making art. Astrid (Jenna Ortega) is attending the same school as Lydia.

After being dragged to the Afterlife, Lydia has to enlist the help of Betelgeuse to save her daughter. Meanwhile, he is being chased down by his ex-wife, Delores (Monica Bellucci), and a ghost detective, Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe).

Tim Burton returns to direct the sequel. He also produces it alongside Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-wrote the script and developed the story with Seth Grahame-Smith.

Gough and Millar are best known for developing the Superman prequel series Smallville. They have since worked with Burton on his Wednesday series for Netflix, which Jenna Ortega stars in. Burton serves as a producer of Wednesday and also directed the first half of the first season.

The movie held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Warner Bros will subsequently release it on September 4.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters.