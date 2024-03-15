Danny DeVito would love to reprise his role as Penguin… on one condition, Screen Rant exclusively reported.
The actor played his iconic character also known as Oswald Cobblepot in Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns. He co-starred with Michael Keaton as the titular Batman and the equally iconic Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. The movie and the cast have been on many lists some of the most memorable performances in the history of comic to film adaptations for their performance and Burton's aesthetic.
DeVito told the entertainment website that he would return as Penguin if Burton were to direct. The actor has described Burton's style as “operatic.” However, the director did not helm the third movie. Joel Schumacher directed and Val Kilmer played Batman instead of Keaton.
Screen Rant asked if he were offered to reprise his role as The Penguin “or any other DC character, is that something you'd be interested in?”
DeVito replied, “If Tim Burton was directing it, I'd be there in a second. Oswald Cobblepot is my favorite. I had a good time. It's operatic. I like every once in a while going big, and I'd do that in a second. We had a ball doing that.”
As much fun as the actor had with the movie, Burton's time with the Batman franchise wasn't. He reportedly had friction with Warner Bros. and companies that had commercial tie-ins to the movie like McDonald's. This was allegedly due to the director's gothic style clashing with that of the studio and the other companies involved.
However, since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Batman is no longer the family-friendly character it used to be in the early '90s. And with the renewed relationship between Burton and Warner Bros. for the Beetlejuice sequel — with the addition of Keaton's return as the titular character — it may be time the right time for the director to complete his own Batman trilogy.
There's quite a call for nostalgia nowadays — especially those from the '90s. Keaton's portrayal of Bruce Wayne has always been one of the most beloved, and that was proven with his reprisal of the role in The Flash.
I understand that it may be difficult since Robert Pattinson is currently playing The Batman. There's also the fact the Colin Farrell is playing The Penguin in the upcoming Max series.
However, DCU currently has its Elseworlds universe. There doesn't have to be just one Batman, there can be several. I definitely see Keaton playing an older, wearier Bruce Wayne. He would pair nicely with an equally disenchanted Penguin and a Catwoman who is by turns bitter and ready for vengeance. I'm just spitballing here.
The issue is if Burton is still interested in returning to the DC Universe. It would definitely cure many fans' '90s nostalgia if the Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Michael Pfeiffer and Tim Burton reunion happens.