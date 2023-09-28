In the world of social media and online influencers, the line between friendship and romance often blurs, leaving fans speculating about the status of their favorite content creators' relationships. One such pair that has recently ignited dating rumors is Bella Poarch and Dream Spark. The two internet sensations were spotted together in public, sparking a wave of curiosity among their followers.

Bella Poarch, known for her viral TikTok video featuring the “M to the B” lip-sync, and Dream Spark, a popular Minecraft streamer, have individually amassed millions of followers and subscribers across various platforms. Their paths had crossed on the internet before, as they had interacted on social media and even collaborated on content in the past. However, it was their most recent public appearance that set tongues wagging.

Bella Poarch and Dream spotted leaving restaurant together in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/8oqBnuMXoV — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2023

The sighting occurred in Los Angeles where Bella Poarch and Dream can be seen talking and walking down a street. This was of course followed up by another sighting of them having a candle-lit dinner at a restaurant which has sent fans at the edge of their seats to find out if these two might be dating.

Neither Bella Poarch nor Dream Spark has confirmed or denied the dating rumors, choosing to keep their personal lives private. It's important to remember that celebrities and internet personalities often form close bonds with their peers due to shared interests and experiences, which may not necessarily indicate a romantic relationship. Considering that Dream has begun making music since 2021, perhaps it could be a simple negotiation for a possible collaboration or perhaps something a little more intimate.