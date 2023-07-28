Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between former Andrey Koreshkov and Lorenz Larkin. Since their last encounter back in 2019, both Koreshkov and Larkin haven't lost a fight as their win streaks combine for 11 straight wins. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Koreshkov-Larkin prediction and pick.

Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) is a longtime staple in Bellator's welterweight division. He has since rattled off four-straight wins after losing to Lorenz Larkin via a split decision back in 2019. He has looked like his old self and will be looking to put his name atop the list to compete for the welterweight championship with a win over Lorenz Larkin this Saturday night in Japan.

Lorenz Larkin (25-7) even at age 36 looks like one of the best welterweights on the planet. He is coming off one of the most brutal knockout wins in Bellator history at Bellator 290 when he knocked out Mukhamed Berkhamov with a vicious elbow in round one. Larkin is now riding a seven-fight win streak and a win against Larkin this Saturday will make it eight in a row which will make it the longest win streak in the division just behind the champion Yaroslav Amosov.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Andrey Koreshkov-Lorenz Larkin Odds

Andrey Koreshkov: -134

Lorenz Larkin: +110

How to Watch Andrey Koreshkov vs Lorenz Larkin

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Andrey Koreshkov Will Win

In their first fight in 2019, Larkin won a narrow split decision. However, I believe that Koreshkov has improved significantly since then. He has won four straight fights, and he is now a more complete fighter. Koreshkov is a dangerous striker with a variety of weapons. He has knockout power in both hands, and he is also a skilled kicker. He is also a solid wrestler, and he has shown the ability to take down and control his opponents.

Larkin is a good striker as well, but he is not as well-rounded as Koreshkov. He is more reliant on his striking, and he is not as good of a wrestler or grappler. I believe that Koreshkov will be able to use his wrestling and grappling to control Larkin in this fight.

While Larkin is a tough opponent, with a strong grappling game and good striking ability, Koreshkov has the edge in terms of experience, striking ability, and motivation. If he can execute his game plan effectively and getting caught by Larkin's striking, he should be able to keep his winning streak alive.

Why Lorenz Larkin Will Win

Lorenz Larkin has already defeated Koreshkov in their previous encounter. Although it was a close fight, Larkin was able to secure a split decision victory, and this will give him confidence going into the rematch.

Versatility: Larkin is a versatile fighter, with a well-rounded skill set that includes strong striking, grappling, and submission skills. He is capable of adapting to his opponent's style and adjusting his game plan accordingly. Larkin will be highly motivated for this fight, given that he is coming off seven consecutive wins and is looking for his first title bid since joining Bellator.

Larkin is known for his excellent conditioning and is capable of maintaining a high pace throughout the fight. This could be a key factor in the rematch, as Koreshkov has been known to tire in the later rounds of his fights just like their first encounter.

While Koreshkov is a tough opponent, with a powerful striking game and a wealth of experience, Larkin has the edge in terms of versatility, motivation, and conditioning. If he can execute his game plan effectively and avoid getting taken down and controlled by Koreshkov, he should be able to come out on top in this fight.

Final Andrey Koreshkov-Lorenz Larkin Prediction & Pick

Andrey Koreshkov and Lorenz Larkin are set to rematch at Bellator MMA vs Rizin 2 on July 29. This is a close fight between two well-rounded welterweights. Koreshkov is the former Bellator welterweight champion, and he is a dangerous striker with knockout power in both hands. Larkin is a solid wrestler and grappler, and he is also a dangerous knockout artist. I believe that Koreshkov will win this fight by decision. He is the more technical striker, and he has the better grappling in this contest. I also believe that Koreshkov will be able to control the fight on the ground, which will give him the edge in the later rounds. However, Larkin is a dangerous fighter, and he has a puncher's chance. If he can land a clean shot, he could knock Koreshkov out but ultimately Koreshkov controls most of this fight and gets the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Andrey Koreshkov-Lorenz Prediction & Pick: Andrey Koreshkov (-134)