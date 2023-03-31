Bellator MMA is back in action this Friday, March 31st in Temecula, California with a heavyweight matchup between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James headlining the event at Bellator 293. There is a ton of great fights on this card and it is one that you will not want to miss. We will be taking a look at a women’s featherweight matchup between Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt for our Bellator odds series for our prediction and pick.

Cat Zingano (13-4) had been a longtime staple of the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division before making the move to Bellator MMA. Now she is taking Bellator MMA’s women’s featherweight division by storm winnings her first three fights with the promotion. She will be taking on the very talented featherweight Leah McCourt.

Leah McCourt (7-2) has risen through the Bellator MMA women’s featherweight ranks when she started at 0-1. She has since gone 6-1 with her lone loss against former title challenger Sinead Kavanagh in a close back-and-forth battle. She is now looking for the biggest win of her career when she takes on Cat Zingano.

Bellator 293 Odds: Cat Zingano-Leah McCourt

Cat Zingano: -380

Leah McCourt: +280

How To Watch Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt

TV: Showtime

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Cat Zingano Could Win

Cat Zingano has been around the game since 2008 and has fought and beaten the best of the best in women’s MMA. She is an elite grappler that even at age 40 can out-grapple those who are half her age. That will be the difference maker in this fight.

If Zingano is able to utilize her grappling and be successful there it is essentially her fight to lose. Not saying her striking can’t compete but her path of least resistance was to drag this fight to the mat and finish Leah McCourt to rise up the featherweight rankings.

Why Leah McCourt Could Win

Let’s start with Leah McCourt is 10 years younger than her adversary Cat Zingano. That is already a feather in her cap as Zingano has definitely slowed down over the years. She also looks like she belongs in the featherweight division with her long frame.

If she is able to utilize her size advantage and keep Zingano at the end of her strikes, especially with her kicks she can cause a major upset here. McCourt will need to keep her back off the cage, defend the takedowns and outstrike Zingano for the biggest win of her career.

Final Cat Zingano-Leah McCourt Prediction & Pick

Even during her recent success, you can see that Cat Zingano has lost a step and that’s a given at age 40. The youth, speed, and strength of Leah McCourt will surprise Zingano. She will defend the early takedowns of Zingano and then punish her on the feet to get the biggest of her career and cash as a big underdog.

Final Cat Zingano-Leah McCourt Prediction & Pick: Leah McCourt (+280)