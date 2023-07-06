Former NFL running back Corey Dillon has been out of the league for a while, but he got real on what he believes his legacy should be in a recent interview with Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Dillon spoke about not being in the Bengals' Ring of Honor, which is voted on by Bengals season ticket holders, according to Mike Florio.

“It's damn-near criminal, what [voters] are pulling off, to be honest with you,” Dillon said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Did I not play for them? I don't know, bro. I'm curious about that. Because it looks like they are glossing over me. For what reason? Because I left? That's not a good enough reason. You are telling me there's five other guys better than me – at my position? And trust me, this is no knock on whoever is getting in, who goes in, that's not what it is about. It's about what is your excuse going to be? I'm pretty sure they will put f***ing Jon Kitna in there before they put me. Matter of fact, Scott Mitchell will end up in that motherf**r before I do.”

Dillon rushed for 11,241 yards in his career with Bengals and New England Patriots, which is more than Hall of Famers OJ Simpson, Earl Campbell and Larry Sconka, according to Florio. Dillon wants to be considered for the Hall of Fame.

However, Dillon believes off-field incidents impacted him. He was arrested twice in 2010, once with a DUI that was reduced to reckless driving, and the other was spousal abuse. The assault charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Dillon believes those things should not impact his candidacy.

“That's why I resurfaced, man,” Dillon said, via Florio. “Because there has been a lot of wrong that needs to be un-wronged.”

The Bengals' Ring of Honor has existed for one year, so hopefully for Dillon, he will get in at some point. The Hall of Fame is much more up in the air for the former Bengals and Patriots running back.