The Cincinnati Bengals had a pretty good 2022 season, and yet there’s an air of disappointment around the team. Yes, they did prove that their Super Bowl run was no fluke: they were in the playoffs again and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. However… they lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs despite a hard-fought game on both sides.

Now, the Bengals have some big moves to ponder in the 2023 offseason. Key members of their defense are set to leave this year. The offensive line looked better this year, but injuries completely messed them up. Tee Higgins, their WR2, is also somehow involved in trade rumors.

Instead of absorbing all of the drama of the offseason, though, the Bengals might choose to be the ones starting all of the talk. Armed with a ton of cap space, Cincy is in prime position to make big splashes in the trade market. Let’s see which players should the Bengals trade for in the 2023 NFL offseason.

The Bengals’ defense last season was the definition of “good, but not great”. They were a pretty good team all-around, able to slow down potent offenses like the Bills (and to an extent, the Chiefs). However, there’s no particular position group that stands out for them. They have some pretty good pass-rushers, but none of them are the dominant carry-your-defense type player that attracts the attention of the O-line. They only recorded 30 sacks last season: not good number in a conference dominated by stellar QB play.

Enter Cam Jordan. The New Orleans Saints are in limbo right now, and have no clear direction on where they’ll go. The best course of action for them, though, is to stop kicking the can down the road and enter a rebuild. If that happens this 2023 NFL offseason, well, Jordan will be one of the first ones to go, due to his immense trade value.

There are obviously valid concerns about Cam Jordan’s age and whether he’d be able to produce for the Bengals when it matters the most. Well, the star Saints pass-rusher still recorded 8.5 sacks last season despite that “age” concern. Jordan won’t also be alone in the pass-rush, as he’ll be flanked with other talented rushers from the trenches and the linebacker crew. Trey Hendrickson (a former teammate of Jordan), Sam Hubbard, and Joseph Ossai are all good pieces that would be elevated with Jordan in tow.

Injuries also haven’t been a concern for Cam Jordan: prior to this season, the Saints edge rusher has never missed a game in his career. Having him in the defensive line will help the Bengals deal with the glut of star quarterbacks in the AFC.

The Bengals made a concerted effort last offseason to shore up their offensive line during the last NFL offseason, although most of them were done in free agency. Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La’el Collins were all acquired in hopes of protecting Joe Burrow better than last season (to be fair, that was a ridiculously low bar). The new and improved offensive did eventually find their groove after a rough first month of action.

However, as the season progressed, injuries started to chip away at the Bengals’ offensive line. Karras and Collins (along with Jackson Carman and Jonah Williams) all spent time on the injured line. Three of their starters did not play in the AFCCG game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was brutal, and highlighted the need for extra depth in the trenches to protect Burrow.

With that in mind, the Bengals might want to consider a trade for one of the best blind side tackles in the league: Laremy Tunsil. Ever since he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil has lived up to the hype surrounding him in college. No matter what his situation was, the star left tackle has done an excellent job protecting his quarterback (whether it’s Ryan Tannehill, Deshaun Watson, or Davis Mills).

Another argument in favor of a Laremy Tunsil trade is the Bengals’ need for consistency at the left tackle position. Jonah Williams has his moments, but he’s arguably the weakest link in Cincy’s pass protection. Jackson Carman has potential, but if his playoff performance vs. the Ravens is any indication, it’s clear that he still needs time to develop.

Tunsil would easily be an upgrade at the left tackle position for the Bengals if they choose to trade for him. Last year, the Texans LT allowed only one sack for the entire season. For comparison, Williams allowed 12 sacks (tied for most at his position). It would likely take a hefty price to trade for him (especially if the Texans view him as an important piece for their newly drafted QB), but protecting your star quarterback is always worth a high price.