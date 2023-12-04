The Bengals will enter their Monday Night Football matchup against the Jaguars short handed after Cam Taylor-Britt's injury update.

The Cincinnati Bengals look to climb the AFC North standings in the Monday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals will enter the game shorthanded, after news of CB Cam Taylor-Britt's injury surfaces.

The Bengals are down reinforcements as they face a hot Jaguars squad

Cincinnati placed second-year CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the injury reserve list, per Tim Pelissero. He will now be out for four games.

Taylor-Britt has been a significant contributor to the Bengals' defense. The 24-year-old has 37 solo tackles, 10 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. His absence hurts, but Cincinnati made another move to ease the pain.

The Bengals have moved QB AJ McCarron from the practice squad to the active roster. The move helps provide Cincy depth after losing it in other areas. In addition, the team has felt the sting of Joe Burrow's injury woes, so McCarron should help provide a spark amid his struggles.

Jacksonville will be one of the Bengals' greatest regular-season challenges. The Jaguars lead the AFC South with a record of 8-3. The team is on a two-game win streak. However, the Bengals have their agenda to accomplish.

Cincinnati is on a three-game losing streak and is quickly falling out of the AFC Playoff picture. The Bengals need their Monday Night Football matchup to go their way so they can get their record to .500. Cam Taylor-Britt's injury update is brutal, but it will not weaken Cincy's resolve.

Rookie safety Jordan Battle will look to pick up more responsibility on the defensive side for the Bengals. If Cincinnati can slow the Jaguars' offense, they have a chance for a big road win.