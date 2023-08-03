One of the biggest surprises of training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals so far has been the emergence of seventh-round draft pick D.J Ivey. With the impressive play from the young rookie, veteran teammates have taken notice, and even gave Ivey a cool new nickname that plays off of his last name.

“Poison” is the name that Ivey has been given by teammates, as they like to say that the receivers are Ivey-covered when the rookie is on them, according to Bengals.com. Mike Hilton was one of the teammates that came up with the name.

“He's been having a heck of a camp,” Hilton said. “His length is a problem down-field.”

Ivey has been a force to be reckoned with so far in Bengals camp and has been giving wide-receivers fits. He has even registered multiple interceptions so far. He still has a ways to go before making the final roster cut, but it sounds like Ivey is off to a great start at camp.

Last season while playing in college for Miami football, Ivey racked up 38 total tackles and two interceptions. He had to sweat the NFL Draft as he waited until the final seconds to hear his name called, coming off the board at pick #246.

Now, Ivey hope to makes the final roster for the Bengals, and if he does, his name might be called a little bit different when the season rolls around with this nickname. We still don't know if Ivey is NFL ready, but the poison name definitely is.