Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are set to return for Sunday's game against Carolina. Both players were cleared of any injury concerns, with Chase overcoming a shoulder issue and Hendrickson recovering from an illness.

“Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) and DE Trey Hendrickson (illness) are off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. Carolina.” as reported by Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

The team is looking to bounce back from a Monday night defeat, with key players like Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill also mentioned in the injury updates.

