Will Zac Taylor see Joe Burrow's backup quarterback, Jake Browning, play against the tough Jaguars defense and Trevor Lawrence?

Zac Taylor just has not had any form of luck with the injury bug this year. His Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to remain in postseason contention despite the amount of talent in it. Joe Burrow was the first one to go down and they had to look for answers at quarterback. It looks like that same problem will surface as Jake Browning may struggle against the Jacksonville Jaguars led by Trevor Lawrence.

Jake Browning is nursing a right wrist injury, per Ben Baby. The Bengals' backup quarterback may have a questionable status before he faces off the Jaguars secondary and tries to outgun Trevor Lawrence. There is still no certainty if he will play. But, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he was a full participant during their practices.

There may be movements that indicate some discomfort or he might find it hard to salvage broken plays. But, he did put up serviceable numbers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the proper schematics by Zac Taylor, Browning got 19 completions on 26 attempts which got the Bengals' air attack 227 passing yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers' secondary did manage to pick him off but he will eventually get better with his aim. Joe Burrow's absence has surely been felt but Browning has proved that he can step up into the starting role. His growth will be measured if the Bengals' record goes above .500 after they brave the Lawrence. Will the Bengals backup quarterback be able to deliver despite his playing through injury?