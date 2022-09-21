Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl last season, only to fall just short against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Bengals weren’t able to earn championship glory, they entered the 2022 season with expectations to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the job this time.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as planned so far. Burrow has been sacked 13 times already en route to a 0-2 start. Because of this, desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bengals star has ditched social media in order to focus on turning things around.

Burrow talked about it Wednesday:

Video: "Not focused on what's going on there, I'm sure it's not a very good reaction. I think it will be a different reaction as we get going here." pic.twitter.com/HU6sOCWBjU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 21, 2022

Joe Burrow and the Bengals suffered a stunning Week 1 loss in overtime to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, with the quarterback throwing a whopping four interceptions in the defeat. Then came a brutal Week 2 loss against the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys in which Burrow did very little. While he didn’t throw any interceptions, he only threw for 199 yards and got sacked six times after getting taken down seven times in Week 1. The result was a 20-17 loss.

Burrow is now going to try to block out all the noise after this 0-2 start. Much has been made about the porous offensive line play, though the quarterback is also taking some blame for not getting the ball out fast enough. Something has to change if the Bengals are going to turn this season around.

0-2 starts are often a death knell in the NFL, so there’s plenty of work for Joe Burrow and Co. to do to get to the postseason. Cincinnati will be back in action against the New York Jets in Week 3.