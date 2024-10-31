While people around the world celebrate Halloween, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't joining in.

As he put it, he's never been much for dressing up or celebrating Halloween, via X.

“I’m not into celebrating something just to celebrate it,” he said. “What exactly? I don’t know exactly what we’re celebrating there. Just like, dress up to dress up? I don’t know. I’m not a big dress-up guy. I’ve always been like anti-dress code. If somebody tells me I gotta wear something, I don’t wanna wear that. That’s just always how I’ve been.”

Maybe Burrow is the kind of person who leaves his front lights off on Halloween to discourage any potential Trick or Treaters from ringing the doorbell. Either way, it doesn't sound like he's too keen on the annual holiday.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are off to a poor start

Originally tabbed as a potential threat for the Super Bowl, Burrow and the Bengals have instead stumbled through the first half of the 2024 season, going 3-5 (including three straight losses to begin the year) and finding themselves in third place in the AFC North Division, ahead of only the 2-6 Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, and it's a game that Burrow is describing as a “must-win” for his team, via NFL.com.

“This is the situation that we find ourselves in,” Burrow said. “We know what we have to do going forward, and we're going to attack that challenge to the best of our ability. And try to give ourselves the best chance to win with my play and try to continue to be as consistent as I can and try to find a win.”

So far in 2024, Burrow has thrown for 1,993 yards with 15 touchdowns and a trio of interceptions.