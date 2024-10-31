ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders look to break their losing streak as they face the Cincinnati Bengals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Bengals prediction and pick.

The Raiders come into the game sitting at 2-6 on the year. They opened the year sitting at 2-2 on the year, but have since lost four straight games. Last time out they faced the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a tight game early, with the Chiefs leading by seven at the half. The Raiders would keep it tight but would fall 27-20. Meanwhile, the Bengals are 3-5 on the year. They started the season 0-3, but have since won three of five games. Still, the last time out was a rough go. They would lose 37-17 to the Eagles.

Here are the Raiders-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Bengals Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +290

Cincinnati Bengals: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Bengals

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders are 26th in the NFL in points per game this year while sitting 28th in yards per game. They are 31st in the run and 18th in the pass. With Aidan O’Connell on IR, it will be Gardner Minshew at quarterback. He has completed 138 of 204 passes this year for 1,377 yards and six touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted eight times this year while being sacked 22 times this year.

The top target for the Raiders this year has been Brock Bowers. He has 52 receptions on the year on 65 targets for 535 yards and a touchdown. Further, Jakobi Meyers has been solid this year. He has played in just six games but has 31 receptions on 43 targets. He has 325 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top targets this year is Tre Tucker. He has 23 receptions this year for 252 yards and a score. In the running game, Alexander Mattison leads the way. He has 83 carries for 265 yards this year and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Zamir White has 54 carries for 164 yards on the year, with two fumbles lost.

The Raiders are 27th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 111th in opponent yards per game. They are 19th in opponent rushing yards per game while sitting seventh against the pass this year. Robert Spillane has led the way with 79 tackles this year while having a sack, six tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, and an interception. Further, Maxx Crosby has 6.5 sacks this year with three pass breakups. Finally, Tre’von Moehrig is second on the team in tackles while having four tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bengals are 11th in the NFL in points per game while sitting 18th in yards per game. They are 28th in the rush but seventh in the pass this year. Joe Burrow leads the way. He has completed 185 of 263 passes this year for 1,993 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just three times this year. Burrow has been sacked 19 times but does have a rushing touchdown.

The top target this year has been Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has brought in 48 of 59 targets this year for 674 yards. He also has seven touchdowns on the year. Tee Higgins has been solid this year as well. He has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three scores. Still, he is questionable for this game. Finally, Mike Gesicki has brought in 25 receptions this year for 253 yards but has not scored. In the running game, Chase Brown leads the way. He has 78 carries this year for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Zach Moss has also been solid with 74 carries for 242 yards and two scores.

The Bengals are 23rd in the NFL in opponent points per game this year while sitting 24th in opponent yards per game. They are 24th against the run while sitting 21st against the pass. Germain Pratt leads the way. He has 80 tackles this year, the most on the team. Further, he has a tackle for a loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, Cam Taylor-Britt is third on the team in tackles while having eight pass breakups and an interception.

Final Raiders-Bengals Prediction & Pick

The Bengals are the favorites in terms of odds in this mid-season NFL game. Turnovers will play a major factor in this game. The Raiders are 31st in the NFL in turnover margin and give the ball away 2.1 times per game, also 31st in the NFL. The Bengals are 15th in the NFL in turnover margin, while sitting seventh in the NFL in giveaways per game. Both teams are 4-4 against the spread this year, but the turnover battle will make the difference in this one.

Final Raiders-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Bengals -7.5 (-105)