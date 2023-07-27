When news of Joe Burrow's non-contact, lower right leg injury initially made the rounds, one thought no doubt crossed the mind of every Cincinnati Bengals fan across the country. How would Kay Adams react?

The host of Up and Adams, a devoted member of Bengals nation, shared her slack-jawed shock at Burrow's injury on Twitter.

“Omg,” she tweeted.

Fortunately for Adams, fans, the Bengals and football world at large, the worst fears regarding Burrow's injury have already been allayed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor quickly dispelled the notion his team's superstar quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles tear, clarifying it's Burrow's right calf that will require further evaluation. Adding a layer of concern, however, is that Burrow was experiencing soreness coming into Thursday's practice.

“Bengals coach Zac Taylor said QB Joe Burrow, who was carted off today, suffered a calf strain. Doesn’t have any more info yet, but added that Burrow had experienced calf soreness after the first practice of camp. That’s why he had a sleeve over the calf today,” reports Albert Breer of MMQB.

Though Burrow appears to have avoided a career-altering injury, he and the Bengals could still be at a major disadvantage if the superstar quarterback's right calf issue sidelines him for most of training camp. Cincinnati boasts one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL, one predicated on timing and precision almost as much as the overall talent provided by Burrow and star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Every rep matters as the Bengals look to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. For Cincinnati's Super Bowl hopes as much frustration felt by Adams or any other fan of the orange and black, here's hoping Burrow is back on the field soon.