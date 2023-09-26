The Cincinnati Bengals stunned Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night with a standout effort on the defensive side of the ball. Defenders including Chidobe Awuzie, Dax Hill and Trey Hendrickson combined to make life miserable on Matthew Stafford and company in the Queen City as the Bengals won a 19-16 decision.

An injury to Bengals star WR Tee Higgins struck fear in the hearts of Cincinnati fans as Joe Burrow struggled due to his lingering calf injury. Prior to the game, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase offered his take on his superstar QB playing through injury.

The Bengals took control on the defensive side of the ball as the action unfolded Monday night. Fans on Twitter went nuts over the team's all-white home alternates while the team's defensive lineup picked off Stafford twice, leading to a new contender for the top celebration of the year in the home team's end zone.

This interception celebration from the Bengals defense is too cold 🥶pic.twitter.com/lZQPODxhdi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

“There's 14 players out there,” one commenter on X pointed out. Other fans shared laughing and crying emojis while watching the Bengals' synchronized dance efforts.

The Bengals outgained the Rams by a final total of 309 yards to 291 yards. Burrow threw for 259 yards and Joe Mixon and company were able to possess the ball long enough to keep the Rams' offense from tying up or winning the game late.

The Bengals finished the game with 12 more minutes of possession than the visiting team, playing the type of ball control offense necessary to knock off the 2022 Super Bowl champions from the West Coast.

Next up for Cincinnati is a road matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday that will test the Bengals' mettle in their quest for a Super Bowl appearance.