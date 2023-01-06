By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Ted Karras and the Cincinnati Bengals saw their playoff road altered after a new NFL proposal. While the Bengals will have a more unconventional path to the Super Bowl, Karras has a much simpler goal in mind.

The Bengals-Bills Week 17 contest was canceled in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s serious injury. While the Bengals were declared the AFC North champions, they won’t receive automatic home field advantage. If they lose to the Ravens in Week 18, home field advantage in the playoffs would be decided via coin flip. While it’s not the usual treatment divisional champions get, Karras made his opinion loud and clear, via Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch.

“Let’s settle this the real way and f*cking win,” Karras said.

Ted Karras wasn’t the one being interviewed and was actually overheard by Fox 19’s cameras. However, with Karras being one of the team’s captains, others in the locker room will take his message to heart. Alongside being a captain, Karras has been a solid force on the Bengals’ offensive line, allowing just one sack through 15 sacks.

The NFL’s new playoff structure is much different than years prior. However, Hamlin’s injury was much different than most injuries in the league. While the game being ruled a no contest hurts the Bengals, they understood the seriousness of Hamlin’s injury.

For Karras, he doesn’t see the new playoff ruling as a roadblock for the Bengals. He has seen Cincinnati win 11 times this year with a chance for number 12 in Week 18. Sure it might have slightly ruined their postseason plans, but for Karras, it doesn’t mean the Bengals still can’t come out as winners.