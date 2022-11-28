Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals caught a big fish Sunday when Joe Burrow and company ventured into enemy territory and edged the Tennessee Titans to the tune of a 20-16 score. It was a huge win for the Bengals, especially considering that the Titans entered that game with a 7-3 record and looking to win their eighth win in nine games.

Perhaps no one savored that victory more than Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras who went full-NSFW after the game, as he was walking into the tunnel to join his teammates in the locker room.

As you can see in the video, there’s not a speck of fear in Karras’ eyes as he was talking trash to a crowd that mostly consisted of Titans fans.

The game was tight for the most part, with the Bengals scoring the game-winner in the fourth quarter when Tee Higgins catch a pass from Joe Burrow for a 27-yard touchdown reception. That score broke a 13-13 tie with the Titans and put the Bengals ahead for good. Burrow finished with 270 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 22 of 37 completions. Even though they operated without running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals still had success on offense, thanks as well to the job of Karras and Cincy’s offensive line.

Karras is one of the most dependable offensive linemen in Cincy, particularly in pass blocking. This is the first season of Karras with the Bengals, who improved to 7-4 and extended their win streak to three games after beating Tennessee.