Tee Higgins update should give Bengals fans sense of relief ahead of Cowboys game

The Cincinnati Bengals received some good news on Friday as wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice. Higgins left the Bengals Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after sustaining a concussion early in the game. He missed practice on Thursday, but according to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, that was for a different reason entirely.

#Bengals expecting WR Tee Higgins to play against the #Cowboys Sunday after concussion in Week 1. He missed practice Thursday to attend funeral for his father, who passed away two weeks ago. So absence unrelated to his injury. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 16, 2022

Higgins was reportedly attending the funeral of his father, who passed away two weeks ago. His absence was unrelated to his injury. Obviously, Higgins is dealing with a lot right now and football is rightly not at the top of his mind. But the fact that he returned to practice on Friday is a good sign that he will clear the concussion protocol.

The Bengals travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys Sunday. It’s a very important game for both teams. Dallas lost their season opener 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They also lost their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a hand injury. Reports have varied but he is expected to miss at least the next month.

Higgins would be a huge addition to Cincinnati’s offense. He would be needed as the Cowboys defense, despite the loss, played very well against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense. Ja’Marr Chase had a monster first game once Tee Higgins left the game against the Steelers. But Bengals QB Joe Burrow would certainly benefit from having both of his elite receivers on the road against the Cowboys.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that he believes there is a good chance Higgins will play.