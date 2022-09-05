Being an NFL head coach is one of the most stressful jobs on the planet, and it’s no different for Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. With so much pressure coming from various sources, the job isn’t made for those who can’t handle adversity. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Taylor revealed one thing that makes his job a little bit easier. Via Ben Baby, Taylor hilariously said that having Joe Burrow on the roster makes life a little less stressful.

“It helps you sleep better at night when you have Joe Burrow as your quarterback,” the Bengals head coach said. “I can promise you that.”

Taylor didn’t mince words when discussing his admiration for the Bengals’ star quarterback. Having a trustworthy signal-caller like Burrow under center makes Taylor’s life dramatically easier. Effectively, Taylor doesn’t have to worry much about the quarterback position when he has an elite talent like Burrow leading the team by example and doing everything right.

His comments make a ton of sense. Who wouldn’t feel more relaxed having Burrow as their quarterback as opposed to an unproven arm or someone far more volatile? While Burrow throws his fair share of interceptions, he’s a gamer through and through and is a clear leader in Cincinnati’s locker room. He also makes up for those mistakes by dropping dimes to the talented weapons he has at his disposal.

So long as Burrow is functioning, the Bengals’ offense will be too, and Taylor can rest easy knowing that No. 9 is running the show.