By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The NFL world got some great news last night, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has already woken up. If you’re out of the loop, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsing on the field. Everyone was extremely happy about the news, including Bengals WR and long-time friend of Damar Hamlin Tyler Boyd. After receiving the good news, Boyd is already planning a tribute for his former teammate in their game against the Ravens, per Jay Morrison.

“Not only is Boyd planning on playing Sunday, but he’s also arranging for a shipment of a Hamlin jersey to wear in pregame warmups and choreographing a Hamlin-themed touchdown celebration if he’s fortunate enough to find the end zone.”

Tyler Boyd and Damar Hamlin have been friends for a long time now, sharing roots at the University of Pittsburgh. In fact, the elder Boyd mentored Hamlin at one point. Monday Night’s game between the Bengals and the Bills was supposed to be a throwback game for both of them. Unfortunately, that incident happened.

Thankfully, Damar Hamlin has made a quick recovery, thanks to the speedy responses by the Bills and the Bengals’ medical teams. After a couple of days of staying in the ICU, the safety has woken up and conversed with doctors via writing. This is an incredible sight to see, considering the harrowing incident Hamlin found himself in.

Now, both the Bills and the Bengals can clear their minds somewhat for a not-so-pivotal Week 18. Both teams will face their division rivals (Buffalo vs. Patriots, and Cincinnati vs. Ravens).