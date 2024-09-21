The NFL has fined Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase $31,599. In the Bengals' devastating 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, Chase got into a heated exchange with a referee over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the last stretch of the game. Chase screamed at the official after using abusive language on the play, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase $31,599 for unsportsmanlike conduct — screaming at referee Alex Kemp, who flagged Chase for abusive language,” Chase wanted a flag for a hip-drop tackle on Trent McDuffie, who was neither flagged nor fined.”

It's a blemish on Chase's challenging 2024 NFL season thus far. After Chase and the Bengals were close to an extension at the beginning of the regular season, Ja'Marr opted into the final season of his four-year, $30 million deal after holding out for a contract extension that never materialized. The Bengals have a club option worth $21.8 million for 2025.

Chase finished with 35 yards on four receptions in the loss to Kansas City. The Bengals are off to a 0-2 start on the season but very well have been 2-0, and both of their first two games could have gone either way. Before Cincinnati's gut-wrenching one-point loss against the back-to-back champion Chiefs in Week 2, the New England Patriots upset the returning champs in a 16-10 season-opening loss at home.

Tee Higgins gets a massive Week 3 injury update

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to make his 2024 season debut for the Bengals in Week 3's matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that his top receiver, Higgins, will return to action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Higgins is cleared to play, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

“Bengals injury update from Zac Taylor:

— WR Tee Higgins is good to go

— DT Sheldon Rankins is out

— DT Kris Jenkins (thumb) will play with a club

— S Vonn Bell trending positively but is still TBD

— DT BJ Hill is TBD,” Baby reported.

Higgins said he felt good after practice on Friday when he spoke to reporters about his anticipated season debut.

I feel great,” Higgins said after Friday's practice. “Obviously, unfortunate with the injury, sat out the first two weeks, but finally ready to get my feet wet this season and ready to go.”

Higgins recorded 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year. The Clemson alum's 15.6 yards-per-reception was a career-high.