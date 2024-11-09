Despite enduring multiple late hits in Thursday's controversial 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, including one on his facemask on a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow refrained from being overly critical of the officiating. The franchise pillar acknowledged the late hits but admitted he did not expect to get calls in such a situation, especially since that does not align with his personal NFL experience.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor realizes Burrow is not one to release his frustrations on referees, so he is holding himself accountable for not being more assertive when arguing late-hit penalties.

“{The officials} call it like they see it. I respect that,” he said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. “I just got to keep fighting for some of that stuff. You don't want to lose him on a [hit] that's well after the play's over… I've got to fight harder for Joe to get some of that, because he doesn't want to do it. He doesn't want to disrupt from his flow in the game, but that's just things I got to talk with him about.”

Does Joe Burrow have to speak up for the good of himself and Bengals?

Many star quarterbacks express their dissatisfaction when they feel the defense is getting away with a roughing the passer penalty. Burrow is not as animated, though, which is why some fans believe he did not get a couple of key calls in the Bengals' bitter defeat in Baltimore. The star signal-caller incurred multiple late hits that were not flagged, as his superb chemistry with Ja'Marr Chase proved to be all for naught.

The idea of Cincinnati potentially being left out of the playoffs because its coach and QB did not establish a firm precedent with refs is agonizing for fans. Though, many would say that such tactics should not even be necessary. NFL viewers are tired of officiating decisions overshadowing the ending of great games. And the Bengals are surely exasperated after losing another marquee matchup by an agonizingly slim margin. They must only rely on themselves to get the job done.

Perhaps Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow will be cognizant of that fact the next time a late hit occurs. Or better yet, maybe the team as a whole can play itself into more comfortable spots that account for any controversy. Cincinnati needs to use the long break to figure out how to reach its full potential.