The Cincinnati Bengals have finally figured out how they can come back to their winning ways. Coach Zac Taylor made sure that they were schematically sound against the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams. This was all to ensure that they would still get the victory despite Joe Burrow's struggles. But, the head honcho of the jungle unveiled what the true x-factor was in their Week 3 victory.

“It starts really with the defense. They set the tone in the first half while the offense was trying to get their feet underneath him,” Zac Taylor said about the Bengals secondary.

His team could not score touchdowns in the first half. But, the defense was putting out a masterclass to prevent the Rams from scoring as well. Daxton Hill led the charge with a sack against Matthew Stafford. Sam Hubbard followed suit with another takedown of the quarterback to prevent him from heating up. Logan Wilson also notched two interceptions which were huge for the Bengals heading into the half.

Evan McPherson scored the most points for the team as Joe Burrow failed to get a pass into the endzone. Overall, it was a team effort that Taylor appreciated. He even posited that their energy was infectious to the rest of the squad, “You got a lot of confidence in these guys that they'll pull through.”