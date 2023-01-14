Heading into the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens. In this battle of AFC North rivals, this will be the second straight week that these two teams have faced off.

The Bengals were the surprise of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the team made a run that ultimately ended in the Super Bowl. They now look to end this campaign in a better way than last year. But to do that, they will first need to take down a longtime foe.

The Bengals finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-4 record and atop the AFC North. They are also one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning their last eight games. They enter the postseason as one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL.

This Bengals team will be tasked with taking down a Ravens unit that will be without their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson. The former league MVP is currently dealing with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined.

When these two sides faced off in Week 18, the Bengals walked away with a 27-16 victory. But in a playoff atmosphere, these teams could look to head into a tough matchup. With their history, including what has taken place this season, there are several big storylines heading into this game.

Cincinnati has assembled a team full of talent on both sides of the ball. Their offense may be one of the most dynamic in the NFL. With a potential MVP candidate in Burrow leading the charge, and elite playmakers such as Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon, this offense is near perfect. And they are built to keep up with whatever defense they line up against.

When looking at who the x-factor could be on this team, many will assume Chase. The second-year wide receiver has cemented himself as a star and looks to already be among the best at his position. Even while playing in just 12 games this season, he managed to put up some of the best numbers of any wide receiver. He recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His nine receiving touchdowns were tied for the sixth most in the NFL. He also led the Bengals in every receiving category, while playing less than both Tee Higgins and Boyd.

But defenses also consistently key in on Chase, which could in turn lead to the rest of the Bengals offense needing to step up. This is where the true x-factor could come into play.

Bengals X-Factor vs. Ravens: Tee Higgins

The Bengals x-factor heading into the Wild Card is indeed a wide receiver. But it is not Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, that honor falls onto another young weapon in Tee Higgins.

Higgins has been a key contributor to this offense since arriving in 2020. During his rookie season, he recorded 67 receptions for 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

In the two seasons since, Higgins has only gotten better. During his second season, he recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving touchdown. Over 14 games, he recorded 74 receptions for 1,091 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Higgins finished the 2022 regular season appearing in all 16 of the Bengals games. He put up near identical numbers to the season prior, recording 74 receptions for 1,029 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Throughout the season, Higgins put together several big outings. He finished the regular season with four 100-yard receiving games while playing in a loaded wide receiver room.

When the Bengals took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, he delivered his biggest game of the season. He finished the game with nine receptions for 148 receiving yards while being targeted 13 times.

Tee Higgins played against the Ravens twice this season. The Ravens managed to limit Higgins in a way that few other teams have this season. In the first matchup, he faced an early exit while dealing with an injury. In the second game, he recorded just one reception for seven receiving yards on seven total targets.

When the Bengals take on the Ravens in this matchup, the Bengals will need a much bigger outing from Higgins. If he can put together a strong outing, it could be the key to this team moving on.

If the Bengals can move past the Ravens in the Wild Card round, it could lead to yet another deep playoff run, potentially ending in another trip to the Super Bowl. Tee Higgins putting together a solid performance could be a sign that this team is yet again one of the best in the NFL.