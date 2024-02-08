Jakub Vrana could be traded once again.

Jakub Vrana has long been considered a promising offensive player. And he has shown flashes to that effect, as well. He scored eight goals and 11 points in his first 11 games as a member of the Detroit Red Wings in 2021. And after last year’s NHL Trade Deadline, he scored 10 goals in 20 games after being traded to the St. Louis Blues.

However, he hasn’t found a long-term home since leaving the Washington Capitals. He played just 42 games for the Red Wings, and he’s played just 41 for the Blues to this point. This year could once again see the Czechian winger on the move in March.

What remains to be seen is just which teams could take a flier on the Blues winger. Here are three potential teams to keep an eye on when it comes to Jakub Vrana as the NHL Trade Deadline draws near.

Capitals could reunite with Jakub Vrana

Vrana began his NHL career with the Washington Capitals. He debuted at 20 years of age and played nearly 300 games in the American capital city. Washington acquired Anthony Mantha from the Red Wings in 2021, sending Vrana to Hockeytown in the process. Now, Vrana and the Capitals could reunite.

Washington has had a dreadful season offensively. In fact, they own one of the worst offenses in the entire league statistically speaking. However, they are within striking distance of the Red Wings in the Eastern Conference playoff race. That said, making a splash move may not be in the team's best interests.

Jakub Vrana likely wouldn't cost the Capitals too much. The Blues certainly won't ask for the sun and the moon for him. This could be a low-cost move to help spark an offense that has been rather stagnant in the first half of the year.

Kraken, Blues could swing a trade

The Seattle Kraken are another team within striking distance of the playoffs. However, they are in a better position than the Capitals. In fact, they are two points back of the Blues for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Seattle made the playoffs last season thanks to their incredible scoring depth. However, they lost a lot of it during the summer, namely Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong. And they have yet to truly replenish the scoring depth they lost in NHL Free Agency last year.

The Kraken are also no stranger to reclamation projects. Last year, Seattle claimed former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen off waivers. He went on to score 16 goals in the second half of last season. And this year, he has already set a new career high with 30 points in 2023-24.

The Blues may hesitate to trade with one of their playoff rivals. However, if they want to move Jakub Vrana, they can't afford to be picky. They have to take what they can get, and if the best offer comes from the Kraken, it's a win-win situation for both teams.

Kings could take a chance

The Los Angeles Kings are going through major changes. Todd McLellan was fired as head coach and replaced by Jim Hiller on an interim basis. It's a move that certainly could have major ramifications down the line. As a result, Los Angeles may be active at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Of course, the Kings could seek a splash move or two. That said, they could use scoring depth. And they don't need to throw a massive haul to bring in that depth. A few smaller moves could give their offense a boost as they push to remain in the Western Conference playoff race.

Jakub Vrana would be a potential option. Again, the Blues could hesitate to trade with a team competing with them for playoff positioning. That said, this is another win-win for both sides. The Kings take a chance on a scoring winger, while the Blues move on from a situation they clearly want to move on from.