Will Jason Pierre-Paul join a contender for the stretch run?

Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is now inclined to sign with the practice squad of a postseason contender, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Paul is a 34-year-old veteran who has been able to carve out some sort of significant role on every team he has played for, but after starting 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season he decided it was best to wait for a heftier contract. With age being the main factor, teams were never going to throw big money at Paul, and the realization of that probably just hit.

Pierre-Paul has had a productive career with 94 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and 630 tackles in 179 games. He spent ample time with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before spending one season with the Ravens. In his sole season in Baltimore, Paul recorded one interception and three sacks.

With Paul willing to negotiate and take a smaller role on the practice squad, he'll likely have teams lining up to test his services. Even if he's not the game wrecker he once was on the Giants, he's a guy who can make a crucial play in January or simply just be another veteran voice in the locker room, which goes a long way in the postseason.

Jason Pierre-Paul destinations

There are a couple of contending teams that are likely eyeing the possible addition of Paul. Teams that need more depth at pass-rusher positions include the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The trade deadline having just closed may have hurt Paul since he could've been a cheaper option for some teams, but it's also a great case if someone didn't make a move.

The Bills and Chiefs seem like the best option for both parties, and maybe throw in the Dallas Cowboys if you consider them a contender. Paul is in a situation where he can choose where he fits best, but he probably knows he can't be too picky if he wants to play football this season.

Since the Bills already have one of those ex-Super Bowl champions in Von Miller, the Chiefs are the perfect option to bring Paul to the practice squad and evaluate if he has a chance to make an impact this postseason.