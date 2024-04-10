Are you tired of placing bets against the spread that appear to be winners, only to have your heart ripped out by a back door cover in the final seconds of the game? A teaser bet is a special type of parlay that provides bettors with a margin of safety on each leg of their wager, but you have to hit all of the legs in order to win. At the FanDuel Sportsbook, a three-leg teaser parlay with eight points added to each bet as a margin of safety provides the same -110 odds that you would find on a standard bet against the spread. Let's take a look at a three-leg teaser that you should consider placing for tonight's NBA slate.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat
Mavericks -2.5 (teased to +6.5)
The Mavericks are three-point favorites in this game, and rightfully so. They have two of the three best players on the court in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, and Dončić is by far the best player on either team. Jimmy Butler is a great player, and he can likely match Irving’s production, but Miami still doesn’t have an answer for the Mavericks’ 25-year-old European superstar.
Tyler Herro recently made his return for Miami, and his role as a shooting specialist will certainly take some pressure off of Butler’s shoulders. However, Herro is a role player. He’s an elite role player, but not a superstar. Bam Adebayo is a very good player, but the league has started to figure him out, and he won’t be able to do enough to overcome the talent mismatch that favors Dallas.
Both teams will be playing their second game in two nights, but Miami does have a slight edge as the game will be played on their home court.
That home-court advantage is probably the reason why the spread only slightly favors Dallas. Adding an eight-point teaser makes Dallas seven-point favorites, and I am more than comfortable with those odds.
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Spurs +17 (teased to +23.5)
At face value, this game is a lopsided mismatch in favor of the Thunder. Oklahoma City is one of the best squads in the league, while the Spurs rank near the bottom in most metrics. OKC is a near lock to finish in the top three of the Western Conference, and the Spurs record lies far below .500.
Even given that discrepancy, though, 15 and a half points is a massive spread for an NBA game. Any team can win on any given day, and a spread this large is downright disrespectful to San Antonio.
Add in that the Spurs have one of the most exciting young talents in the league and the Thunder may be missing their second-best player, and this game gets a little bit more interesting. Victor Wembanyana is almost guaranteed to win the Rookie of the Year award, and he might even be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, although it's unlikely he'll win this honor. Wembanyana is electrifying on both ends of the court, averaging north of 20 points per game to go along with more than three blocks per game.
On Oklahoma City’s side, star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands head and shoulders above everybody else as the best player on the team, but Jalen Williams is their second-best player and he is questionable for this game.
If Williams is available, a spread of 12 or 13 points would be entirely reasonable. If he isn't able to suit up, even a 10-point spread could be pushing it.
Wembenyama is coming into his own as the next superstar big man for the Spurs, and with a big night from their young center, Gregg Popovich's team could keep this game surprisingly close. It's not worth it to bet on an outright victory, but with the added margin of error from the teaser pushing the spread to nearly 25 points, I won't be losing sleep thinking about the outcome of this game.
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Suns -11 (teased to -4.5)
The Suns have had a slightly disappointing regular season this year, but with a star-heavy team loaded with veterans, they're probably more concerned about just making the playoffs rather than fighting for seeding. Phoenix is one of those teams that can feel confident wherever they end up, and therefore it's more important to prioritize health, chemistry, and load management than it is to fight for a top seed.
With the playoffs on the horizon, though, the Suns should be motivated to play at their best these final few games as a tune-up heading into the postseason.
On paper, Phoenix has more talent than the Clippers. Kevin Durant will be the best player on the court for either team, and Devin Booker is more than capable of matching up with Paul George. Kawhi Leonard is slightly below Durant’s level, and James Harden is too inconsistent to be relied upon as a difference-maker.
3-leg NBA Teaser: Mavericks +6.5, Spurs +23.5, Suns -4.5 (+141)