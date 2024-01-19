The Miami Dolphins have a crucial offseason ahead

For much of the season, the Miami Dolphins seemed like the team to beat in the AFC. Mike Daniels' squad was 5-1 entering Week 7 and 11-4 with just two games left in the campaign and the number-one seed in their hands.

But ultimately the Dolphins' inability to beat good teams prevented them from achieving postseason success. Five of their six regular season losses were against playoff teams and they only won one game against a team that finished with a winning record. Miami's season ended disappointingly with a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid conditions.

The Dolphins now have four straight seasons with a winning record and no playoff wins to show for it. In fact, with the Detroit Lions' Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Rams, Miami now has the NFL's longest drought without a playoff win — 23 years.

The franchise faces some important decisions in the offseason, including what to do with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa moving forward. Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie deal and carries a $23 million cap hit — a $14 million increase over the 2023 season.

Miami also has numerous key players entering free agency. While they are not big names like Tua or Tyreek Hill, these free agents were integral unsung heroes who contributed to the Dolphins' success. With the offseason underway, here are four players the Dolphins must re-sign.

Christian Wilkins (DT)

For all the attention the Miami offense received, the Dolphins offense was just as important to this team's success. Christian Wilkins was third on the team with nine sacks — an impressive number for a defensive tackle — to go with 23 quarterback hits. The Dolphins also allowed the fourth-fewest yards per carry with Wilkins anchoring the defensive line.

Andrew Van Ginkel (LB)

Was there a more underrated defensive player in the NFL this season than Andrew Van Ginkel? As an outside linebacker, Van Ginkel had six sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and eight passes defended while playing just 66% of possible snaps for Miami. His Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 91.1 puts him in the “Elite” category. Alongside Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel is another critical defensive player who is at the core of this Dolphins team.

Connor Williams (C)

While much of the credit in this Miami Dolphins offense is given to explosive skill players like Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert, at the center of the team's success is an elite offensive line. The Dolphins led the NFL with 5.1 yards per carry and eight runs of 40-plus yards. In the passing game, this o-line gave up the fewest quarterback hits in the NFL and allowed the third-fewest pressures.

No Miami offensive lineman was better than center Connor Williams. The sixth-year man was Pro Football Focus' highest-rated center in 2023 and the best run-blocking center. Williams missed half the season with injury and there was a noticeable difference when he was not on the field. In the eight full games he played, Miami averaged 161 rushing yards per contest. When Williams was out of the lineup, that total was just 111 yards.

Re-signing Williams is paramount for this Miami offense.

Robert Hunt (G)

While not a star player on this 0-line like Connor Williams or Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt was a steady presence at right guard for Miami. Hunt had just two penalties and allowed a single sack on the year. Keeping this offensive together should be a priority for the Dolphins this offseason.