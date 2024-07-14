Rina is an S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) we'll be providing her best build. This build includes the optimal Disk Drives, W-Engines, and other items to equip her with.

Rina can be pulled from either the Channel Stable or Channel Exclusive banners. Given her S-Rank status, it'll be more difficult to pull her compared to the other ZZZ characters. However, players can get a glimpse of what it's like to play as her via the Selectable Agents tab in Channel Stable.

Having that in mind, it's more than likely she will pique some of the players' interest. With that said, they're also likely to want to know which is the best build for Koleda in ZZZ.

Best Rina Disk Drives

Here are the best Disk Drives for Rina.

1. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk or Puffer Electro

Rina is an Electric attribute Support character whose primary role is to assist her team. Equipping her with four pieces of Swing Jazz Disk Drives allows her to effectively support her squad.

Four Swing Jazz pieces provide Soukaku with 20% extra Energy Regen and boost all squad members' DMG by 15% for 12 seconds after she launches a Chain Attack or Ultimate.

While Hormone Punk and Puffer Electro are generally used for additional damage, combining them with Swing Jazz Disk Drives helps maximize Soukaku's Cheer On! buff. Additionally, this combination allows her to deal significant damage in combat.

Equipping two Puffer Electro pieces grants an 8% boost to the character's PEN Ratio while using two Hormone Punk Disk Drives increases Soukaku's ATK by 10%.

2. 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Freedom Blues

Given that Rina is a Support character, it's likely she'll often be utilizing her Anomaly attributes. Having a couple of Freedom Blues equipped will give her 30 Anomaly Proficiency to boost Anomaly damage.

3. 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Swing Jazz

For players looking to mix things up a bit, they can equip four pieces of Freedom Blues and a couple of Swing Jazz instead. Adding an additional couple of Freedom Blues to Rina's arsenal will somewhat make her a more versatile support. The extra two Freedom Blues will give her the ability to debuff enemies by reducing their Anomaly build-up.

The two pieces of Swing Jazz are there to help Rina maintain energy regeneration.

4. 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Thunder Metal, Hormone Punk, or Puffer Electro

Similar to the Swing Jazz and Hormone Punk or Puffer Electro combo, mixing these two with the Freedom Blues will also grant Rina additional combat damage.

Now if players are considering boosting Rina's Electric attribute, they may want to consider equipping a couple of Thunder Metal. These Disk Drives provide her with an additional 10% Electric DMG.

Best Rina W-Engines

Here are the best W-Engines for Rina.

1. Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

While off-field, Energy Regen increases by 0.6/0.75/0.9/1.05/1.2 per second. Attacks from the equipper enhance the squad's DMG against a struck target by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% for 3 seconds.

During this period, this effect is further increased by 1.7/2/2.5/3/3.3% every 0.5 seconds, up to a maximum additional increase of 10.2/12/15/18/19.8%. Repeated triggers only refresh their duration without refreshing the DMG increase effect. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

2. [Reverb] Mark II (B-Rank)

For dedicated support players, [Reverb] Mark II is an excellent W-Engine choice. It begins with a base ATK of 37 and can reach up to 475. Additionally, it offers a 16% Energy Regen boost at level 1, which increases to 40% at the max level.

Launching an EX Special Attack or Chain Attack increases all squad members' Anomaly Mastery and Anomaly Proficiency by 10/12/13/15/16 for 10 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

3. [Reverb] Mark III (B-Rank)

[Reverb] Mark II and Mark III are quite similar, with the main differences being their additional stats and ability effects. Mark II provides Energy Regen, whereas Mark III offers Lucy an 8% HP increase at level 1, increasing to 20% at max level.

Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members' ATK by 8/9/10/11/12% for 10s. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

4. Unfettered Game Ball (A-Rank)



For players looking to upgrade from [Reverb] Mark II, the Unfettered Game Ball is an excellent choice. It boasts superior stats, starting with a base ATK of 46 and reaching up to 594 at max level. Additionally, it offers a 20% Energy Regen boost at level 1, increasing to 50% at max level.

Whenever the equipper's attack triggers an Attribute Counter effect, all squad members' CRIT Rate against the struck enemy increases by 12/13.5/15.5/17.5/20% for 12 seconds. The bonuses triggered by the same type of passive effects do not stack.

Best Rina Build in ZZZ

Disk Drives – 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Thunder Metal

W-Engine – Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

Rina may be a Support character but it's always best to keep things balanced. Having four pieces of Freedom Blues will give her the ability to debuff enemies. Then mixing up with a couple of Thunder Metals will grant her a 10% boost in Electric DMG. Then combine it with the Weeping Cradle W-Engine, and she'll gain loads of Energy Regen which will make her more efficient in providing aid for her team.

That's it for this guide on the best Rina build in ZZZ.