The 2024 year was quite special for the UFC. Elite fighters proved their greatness throughout the year, and there were several memorable fight cards. Some fans were critical of how frequently grappling dominated over striking, though. While wrestling and jiu-jitsu are certainly art forms that can be appreciated, everybody loves when haymakers start to fly, and it is truly special when fights end because of a knockout. Even in this era of grappling, there were plenty of iconic knockouts, both via punches and kicks. So, check out the gallery to see the five best knockouts in the UFC from 2024.

1. Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje – UFC 300

Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC, and he proved that at the biggest stage (UFC 300) with the best knockout of the year. The UFC's all-time significant strikes leader (3,457) fought for the Baddest Motherf***** belt at UFC 300, which was the most anticipated UFC card since Conor McGregor was active.

Holloway took on Justin Gaethje, a fellow elite boxer who always puts on entertaining performances, but Holloway dominated throughout the entirety of the five-round fight even though Gaethje fought at a higher weight class at the time. A decision win was seconds away from being secured, but Holloway backed up why he was deserving of the BMF belt.

With mere seconds left in the fifth round, Holloway pointed to the center of the octagon, signaling a showdown to end the fight and giving Gaethje one last chance to find his chin. Instead, Holloway evaded all of Gaethje's punches, all while landing a handful of his own, all before landing the killing blow with only two seconds left on the clock. The overhand right at the buzzer was not only the knockout of the year, but it has a case as the best knockout in UFC history.

2. Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan – UFC 308

Creativity is the name of the game for Shara Magomedov. Shara Bullet, also nicknamed The Pirate, is one of the best undefeated fighters in the UFC, and he has quickly become a fan favorite because of his unique striking. Magomedov throws a bunch of unique combinations, and his best one ever landed and resulted in Armen Petrosyan getting knocked out at UFC 308.

At the 4:42 mark in the second round, Magomedov threw a spinning back fist, but Petrosyan was able to block it. Magomedov immediately countered into a reverse spinning elbow going the other direction, and this caught Petrosyan off guard, sending him crumbling to the canvas.

A spinning back fist/elbow is already one of the coolest moves in MMA, but a double version of this move was jaw-dropping. It was a combination, unlike anything we've seen before in the UFC. Trying it was crazy; it resulted in a knockout was unbelievable. The move established Magomedov as one of the best up-and-comers in the UFC and as a must-watch fighter.

3. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – UFC 300

Alex Pereira has our vote for being the fighter of the year in 2024, and his UFC 300 knockout was a big reason why. It shocked many when Pereira was chosen as UFC 300's main event, as the event was one of the biggest in UFC history. Looking back, though, Pereira was the perfect choice.

This was his first title defense of the Light Heavyweight Championship after he became a two-division champion, and he had to take on Jamahal Hill. Hill was previously the champion at 205 pounds, but an injury forced him to vacate the belt. Pereira made quick work of Hill, though.

In the first round, Hill accidentally kicked Pereira in the groin, forcing Herb Dean to briefly pause the fight. Pereira was unfazed, though, and he threw his patented left hook just seconds later. Hill was knocked down, and then Pereira sealed the deal with some vicious ground-and-pound punches. Pereira is known for his knockout power, and Hill was one of many who fell victim. The Light Heavyweight Champion followed the knockout up with an iconic celebration.

4. Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, but there is a new man at the top in the featherweight division (arguably the best division in the UFC). Ilia Topuria bested Volkanoski at UFC 298, and he did it in impressive fashion with an iconic knockout. Now, Topuria is one of the faces of the UFC, and he has the potential to join Volkanovski among the all-time greats.

Topuria throws impressive combinations but also has unmatched knockout power for a 145er. He used everything in his bag of tricks against Volkanovski in the second round of their fight. Topuria followed up a clean right with a left-right combo. Then, one final right hook sent Volkanovski crumbling, and some ground-and-pound strikes were just the icing on top. The victory crowned Topuria as only the fifth-ever UFC Featherweight Champion.

5. Vinicius Oliveira vs. Benardo Sopaj – UFC Fight Night March 2

The other elite knockouts on this list belong to well-known superstars. Vinicius Oliveira might not be a household name yet, but he deserves to be recognized here for his knockout against Benardo Sopaj at the UFC Fight Night on March 2. In both fighter's UFC debuts, they put on a show, and it culminated in a Fight of the Night bonus for both fighters (Performance of the Night for Oliveira as well).

The knockout that was the cherry on top started when Oliveira delivered a calf kick to Sopaj that immobilized him. He then followed up with a left hook that stunned Sopaj and sent him flying backward. The off-balance Sopaj didn't see what was coming next, which was a flying knee right to the face.

It resulted in a knockout victory for Oliveira that left Sopaj unconscious. Everyone loves a good old flying knee, but this one was particularly pretty.