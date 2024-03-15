UFC Vegas 88 is set and the fighters are weighed-in for their respective bout. We'll see 26 fighters take center stage in Las Vegas as the UFC returns for another Fight Night card. The action is stacked top to bottom and we'll be taking a look at some further value on the betting lines. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 88 Betting Props.
The Main Event will feature a set of ranked heavyweight fighters both looking to bounce back after their latest losses. No. 9-ranked Tai Tuivasa is coming into this fight following a three-fight skid to some of the best opposition in the division. No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura of Poland is coming off a loss to Tom Aspinall, but he's ready to make a name for himself in this headlining spot. Both fighters will look to keep the promise of their original fight.
The Co-Main Event will feature two exciting up-and-coming prospects in the Welterweight Division. Ange Loosa has made an impression in just three fights with the promotion and he's a tough opponent for anyone in the weight class to face. Bryan Battle will answer the call as he steps into the biggest spot of his UFC career thus far. At 5-1 since 2021, he's climbing the Welterweight ranks very quickly.
The fights are set and we've already made our expert picks for each fight. However, we're going to dive a bit deeper and try to find some added value throughout this card. Let's take a look at our favorite prop bets for UFC Vegas 88.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Betting Props
Thiago Moises Wins by Submission (+115)
Gerald Meerschaert Wins by Submission (+100)
Tai Tuivasa Wins by KO/TKO (-105)
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Thiago Moises Wins by Submission (+115) vs. Mitch Ramirez
Thiago Moises has had a wild last couple of fights and he hasn't been able to establish a footing and work his Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Most of his fights start at 100 mph and before he's able to work his submission game, either fighter has already been severely compromised. He'll be facing a hungry prospect in this fight, so he can expect another war to go down if this one stays on the feet.
Moises is a multi-time World Champion in Jiu Jitsu and has eight wins by submission. He's worlds above Ramirez in the grappling and it would be his clearest path to victory if he's able to secure the back and finish with a submission. I expect Moises to get pressured by Ramirez during this fight, to which it will eventually bring Moises to seek the takedown. Eventually, I think he finds an opening and it'll only take him a fraction of a second to lock-in the specific submission he needs to win.
Gerald Meerschaert Wins by Submission (+100) vs. Bryan Barberena
I also like Gerald Meerschaert to pick up an unlikely submission win here. Bryan Barberena has been involved in some wars recently and it would be in his best interest to dial the brawling back for this fight. Both Meerschaert and Barberena are established veterans in this game, so we should see a similar skillset from the both of them. Meerschaert will be the slightly bigger fighter and it should serve him well when defending takedowns along the fence.
Gerald Meerschaert has taken a significant amount of damage over his last few fights and he'll want to avoid a brawl with Barberena in this one. His big advantage lies in his grappling and he shouldn't waste any time going to it early. If he can tie Barberena along the fence, it opens room for standing guillotines and other chokes to threaten the takedown. Look for Meerschaert to hunt the submission as he finds another unlikely win towards the end of this fight.
Tai Tuivasa Wins by KO/TKO (-105) vs. Marcin Tybura
Tai Tuivasa was extremely close to hanging his gloves up, but he's back with a newfound determination and believes he can win this fight. He's seen some of the best heavyweights on the planet in rapid succession and it doesn't come without the experience of knowing he can make it through a five-round fight. He'll have a similar height and reach to his opponent, so we shouldn't see him struggling to close the distance like some of his past fights.
I also believe that Tuivasa is determined to have fun and enjoy fighting once again. He has a manageable opponent who will be willing to stand and strike with him, so it provides the perfect opportunity for him to let his hands fly and fight a bit more loose. Marcin Tybura is extremely technical and will be peppering Tuivasa with leg kicks all night. However, he doesn't do well off his back foot and Tuivasa could put him in trouble if he charges at him with combinations. Look at where the odds are for this, I like Tai Tuivasa to get his mojo back here and entertain us with another fantastic knockout.
Click here for more betting news and predictions