Check out our top picks for the best Virtual Reality (VR) games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best VR Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Subnautica – 67% off

Description: Descend into the depths of an alien underwater world filled with wonder and peril. Craft equipment, pilot submarines and out-smart wildlife to explore lush coral reefs, volcanoes, cave systems, and more – all while trying to survive.

You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica's oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – 35% off

Description: From gliders and helicopters to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. The world is at your fingertips.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition will feature, for the first time since 2006, helicopters and gliders, the most requested enhancements by our community. In addition to the helicopters and gliders, we will introduce another highly requested community feature: a true-to-life airliner, the sophisticated Airbus A-310, where nearly every single button works just as expected.

Celebrate the storied history of aviation with seven famous historical aircraft in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. These aircraft include the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules (the largest seaplane and largest wooden plane ever made), also known as the Spruce Goose.

Phasmophobia – 20% off

Description: Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror. Paranormal activity is on the rise and it’s up to you and your team to use all the ghost-hunting equipment at your disposal in order to gather as much evidence as you can.

PAYDAY 2 – 90% off

Description: PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree.

Half-Life: Alyx – 60% off

Description: Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.

Valve’s return to the Half-Life universe that started it all was built from the ground up for virtual reality. VR was built to enable the gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life.

Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat.

Lean to aim around a broken wall and under a Barnacle to make an impossible shot. Rummage through shelves to find a healing syringe and some shotgun shells. Manipulate tools to hack alien interfaces. Toss a bottle through a window to distract an enemy. Rip a Headcrab off your face and throw it out the window.

Escape the Backrooms – 20% off

Description: Escape the Backrooms is a 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game. Traverse through eerie backrooms levels while avoiding entities and other danger to try and escape. Free content updates with new levels and game modes keep the community rewarded.

No Man's Sky – 50% off

Description: No Man's Sky is a game about exploration and survival in an infinite procedurally generated universe.

Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man's Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

In No Man's Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you'll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.

The Forest – 20% off

Description: As the lone survivor of a passenger jet crash, you find yourself in a mysterious forest battling to stay alive against a society of cannibalistic mutants. Build, explore, survive in this terrifying first person survival horror simulator.

BONELAB – 20% off

Description: BONELAB is an experimental physics action game. Explore a mysterious lab filled with weapons, enemies, challenges and secrets. Escape your reality, or wreak havoc. No wrong answers.

Sentenced to death, you embody an outcast escaping fate. Discover a pathway to a hidden underground research facility. A series of challenging experiments and discoveries await. A road to the truth calls from the void. Boneworks' realistic physics systems fully improved and polished. Interact with the game world with consistent confidence. Using a variety of ranged, melee, and exotic physics weapons, engage enemy encounters with an entire armory at your disposal.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – 67% off

Description: A true, full-length open-world game for VR has arrived from Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Skyrim VR also includes all official add-ons.

From battling ancient dragons to exploring rugged mountains and more, Skyrim VR brings to life a complete open world for you to experience any way you choose. Skyrim VR includes the critically-acclaimed core game and official add-ons – Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.

Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hangs in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesied hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S: HELP WANTED – 50% off

Description: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is a collection of classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights universe. Experience the horror in flat (non-VR) mode or VR. Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are supported.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – 60% off

Description: Find yourself trapped alone in a room with a ticking time bomb. Your friends have the manual to defuse it, but they can't see the bomb, so you're going to have to talk it out – fast!

BONEWORKS – 20% off

Description: BONEWORKS is an Experimental Physics VR Adventure. Use found physics weapons, tools, and objects to fight across dangerous playscapes and mysterious architecture.

BONEWORKS Is a narrative VR action adventure using advanced experimental physics mechanics. Dynamically navigate through environments, engage in physics heavy combat, and creatively approach puzzles with physics.

Designed entirely for consistent universal rules, the advanced physics mechanics encourage players to confidently and creatively interact with the virtual world however you want.

Approach combat in any number of ways you can think of following the physical rules of the game's universe. Melee weapons, firearms, physics traps, environments, can all be used to aid you in fights with enemy entities.

SUPERHOT VR – 60% off

Description: Lose track of what’s real. Commit yourself, body and mind. Confront the evocative, elegantly brutal world of SUPERHOT VR. Enemies pouring into the room from all sides, dozens of bullets coursing through the air… Wait. Something seems different in here…

No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It's you, alone, outnumbered and outgunned. Snatch weapons from fallen enemies to shoot, slice and dodge through a truly cinematic hurricane of slow-motion bullets.

A truly original hybrid puzzle-shooter title like no other. Something is different here. Lose track of what’s real.

Fallout 4 VR – 75% off

Description: Fallout 4, the legendary post-apocalyptic adventure from Bethesda Game Studios and winner of more than 200 ‘Best Of’ awards, including the DICE and BAFTA Game of the Year, comes in its entirety to VR.