Ed Reed’s tenure as Bethune-Cookman football head coach was over before it even began. Reed shockingly announced that he won’t coach the HBCU football program due to an issue with his contract. Reed revealed the news in a post on his Twitter account.

The NFL Hall of Famer said the following in a statement, “However, after weeks of negotiations, I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

In a post on his Instagram Live, Ed Reed said, “I am not withdrawing my name as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman. The administration and AD are forcing me out.”

Ed Reed said that it’s “extremely disappointing” that he won’t get the chance to coach the HBCU Bethune-Cookman football team.

Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer, was reportedly expected to be named the next head coach of Bethune-Cookman football back in December.

The ex-Baltimore Ravens star had most recently been an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills, as well as an administrator for his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes.

It’s unclear exactly why Bethune-Cookman football no longer wants Ed Reed to be their head coach.

But it’s clear that the former NFL star isn’t pleased with how things went down.